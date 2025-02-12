Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Edition Sold Out In Seconds

In a matter of a few seconds, Royal Enfield’s limited-edition Shotgun 650 – named the Shotgun 650 Icon – has been sold out. This special edition, restricted to just 100 units worldwide, went on sale at 8:30 pm IST on February 12. Just 25 units were available to potential buyers in India, priced at Rs 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom) – Rs 65,000 higher than the regular, entry-level Shotgun 650. Shortly after the purchase window opened, all 25 units were snapped up, and potential buyers were greeted with a message that read ‘The Legacy of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Edition has come to an end. Thank you for participating in the sale’.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Scram 440 Launched At Rs. 2.08 Lakh

The motorcycle was conceived through a collaboration with Icon Motorsports, a US-based riding gear manufacturer. The design of the limited-edition Shotgun 650 is inspired by Icon’s custom-built ‘Always Something’ motorcycle, which was showcased at EICMA 2024 and Motoverse 2024. While the body panels remain the same as the standard model, the motorcycle features a distinctive colour scheme.

The front cowl is painted in light blue and white, while the fuel tank incorporates shades of light blue, red, and white. The side panels carry vinyls with the number ‘24’, and the rear fender has a combination of red and white along with the Icon logo.

Additional visual details include gold wheels, a red seat, and light blue-painted rear springs. Royal Enfield is also throwing in a custom jacket made of suede and textile, designed to match the motorcycle’s colourway.

Mechanically, the motorcycle remains unchanged from the standard Shotgun 650. It continues to be powered by a 648 cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces 46.6 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm.

The suspension setup consists of an upside-down Showa separate function Big Piston Fork at the front with 120 mm of travel, while the rear is equipped with Showa twin shocks offering 90 mm of travel.