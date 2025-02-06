Royal Enfield ‘Shotgun 650 X Icon’ Edition Priced At Rs 4.25 Lakh; Limited To 100 Units

Royal Enfield has launched a new limited-edition version of the Shotgun 650 motorcycle. Limited to just 100 units worldwide, the Shotgun 650 Icon will set you back Rs 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom), a cool Rs 65,000 higher than the standard, entry-level Shotgun 650. This iteration of the Shotgun is a result of Royal Enfield’s collaboration with Icon Motorsports, a US-based riding gear manufacturer. The purchase window for the motorcycle will open February 12, 2025, at 8:30 PM IST on the RE App in India and on the Royal Enfield website for other regions. Orders will be reserved for the first 25 customers to order the motorcycle from each region.

The limited-edition Shotgun 650 is based on the custom-built ‘Always Something’ by Icon, which was showcased at EICMA 2024 and Motoverse 2024. While the body panels of the motorcycle remain identical to the standard bike, it sports a rather vibrant colour scheme. The front cowl of the motorcycle is finished in light blue and white, while the tank has shades of light blue, red, and white. The side panels of the motorcycle have vinyls that say ‘24’, while the rear fender wears a mix of red and white, and features the Icon logo. Other striking visual details of the motorcycle include gold wheels, a red seat and light blue-painted rear springs. To sweeten the deal, Royal Enfield is also throwing in an exclusive jacket constructed of suede and textile, with a similar colourway as the motorcycle.

On the mechanical front, the motorcycle remains identical to the standard Shotgun 650 and is powered by the same 648 cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine which makes 46.6 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm. Suspension duties are handled by a upside down Showa separate function big piston fork up front with 120 mm travel and Showa twin shocks at the rear, with 90 mm travel.