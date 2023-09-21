Login

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Homologated In India: Key Specifications Out Ahead Of Launch

Sharing its 648 cc parallel-twin engine with the Super Meteor 650 cruiser, the Shotgun 650 could well be the most expensive Royal Enfield offering to date.
By Amaan Ahmed

3 mins read

21-Sep-23 11:37 AM IST

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield’s Shotgun 650 has received its type approval certificate in India.
  • Bobber-style RE has the same parallel-twin as the Super Meteor, making 46.3 bhp.
  • Production model could make its world premiere at EICMA 2023.

Royal Enfield is readying for a spectacular end to 2023 with the launch of brand-new motorcycles. One of these will be the much-awaited Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, which is seemingly weeks away from its debut. The Shotgun 650 has received its type approval certificate from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), and carandbike has a copy of this certificate, which reveals some key specifications of Royal Enfield’s latest 650 cc offering, and hints at its imminent launch. This follows the US Environmental Protection Agency also granting approval to the Shotgun 650, at the end of August.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Working On 350 cc And 650 cc Bobber Motorcycles

 

First shown in concept form as the SG650 at EICMA 2021, the Shotgun – which is a bobber-style motorcycle – has been in the making for the last two years, with Royal Enfield prioritising the introduction of other, more crucial models. Following the launch of the popular Interceptor and Continental GT with the 650 cc parallel-twin engine, Royal Enfield rolled out the Super Meteor 650 cruiser in 2022, and the Shotgun is expected to be based on the same architecture as the Super Meteor, employing the same tubular steel frame and engine.

 

The Shotgun 650 was showcased in concept form as the SG650, in 2021.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Launches Rental Program In India

 

As per the approval certificate, the Shotgun 650’s 648 cc parallel-twin puts out a peak 46.3 bhp and 7,250 rpm, which is identical to the Super Meteor’s output. Torque, too, should remain unchanged, at around 52 Nm, but it’s likely that Royal Enfield will tweak the engine’s power delivery characteristics to provide stronger low- and mid-range performance. The engine is set to be mated to the same 6-speed transmission as seen on the Super Meteor.

 

Also Read: Production-Ready Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Leaked Before Official Launch

 

Interestingly, at 2,170 mm, the Shotgun 650 is a full 90 mm shorter than the Super Meteor, 70mm narrower, is 50 mm lower in height and also has a 35 mm shorter wheelbase (1,465 mm). Kerb weight is expected to be slightly lower than the Super Meteor’s 241 kg (gross vehicle weight is 428 kg, as per the type approval document), while fuel tank capacity is likely to be the same as the Super Meteor’s, at around 15 litres.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield ‘Reown’ Used Bikes Programme In The Offing; Name Trademarked

 

The Shotgun will have a different rider triangle than the Super Meteor's.

 

It remains to be seen which styling cues are carried over from the concept to the production model. However, we expect it to retain the stance of the SG650, along with LED lighting, a modified rider triangle (with mid-set foot pegs and a lower handle bar) as well as a chopped rear fender, teardrop-shape tail-light housing and restyled twin exhausts. It’s likely that the Shotgun will be offered in single-seat form, and the disc-style wheels may also be available as an accessory. The Shotgun will also carry over the upside-down fork, twin rear shocks, dual-disc brake setup and dual-channel ABS from the cruiser.

 

As was the case with the Super Meteor, it’s quite likely that Royal Enfield will pull the covers off the production-spec Shotgun 650 at EICMA 2023, and follow it up with an India launch at the Royal Enfield Rider Mania, later in November. The Shotgun is also set to be a key model for RE in export markets, and with prices set to be in the range of Rs 3.70 - 3.90 lakh (ex-showroom), it could well be the priciest RE we’ve seen till date.

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Shotgun 650# Royal Enfield Shotgun# RE Shotgun# Shotgun 650# Royal Enfield bikes# bikes

