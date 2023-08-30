Production-Ready Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Leaked Before Official Launch

Only two weeks back Royal Enfield had sent out an invite that had everyone in the team super excited. It was the invite for the new Himalayan 450 that is set to be launched on November 1st. But before we get to see the bike in the flesh, production-ready detailed images of the motorcycle have been leaked providing a closeup view of the design, mechanicals and features, especially the utilitarian ones that RE had impressed us with the current Himalayan.

Production-ready version of the RE Himalayan 450 spied

Looking at the pictures, it is clear that the Himalayan 450 retains the silhouette of the current Himalayan, but is all-new in every bit and fashion. Starting from the front, it gets an all-LED headlamp that seems to be borrowed from the Super Meteor 650. A smoked windscreen sits on top of it. The headlamp assembly is mounted directly to the chassis now, unlike the current Himalayan. The bike features LED turn indicators and a new split-type front fender. The front pannier stays have been redesigned and now feature loops at several places for mounting luggage. The new handlebar is wide and almost flat, while the switchgear is all new. Royal Enfield has opted for a rounder profile for the fuel tank instead of the boxy-shaped one on the current Himalayan. The same flowing design can be observed for the side panels and the tail section. It features a new split-seat design, that looks to be well contoured and firmly cushioned, benefitting for long saddle hours. At the back is a new luggage rack that is top box mount ready. Lastly, the new Himalayan 450 gets a cast kickstand, instead of the steel pipe one.



LED headlamp seems to be borrowed from the Super Meteor 650

Moving to the platform of the new Himalayan 450, it is clear that the chassis is all-new as it uses the engine as a stressed member. The rear subframe is a bolt-on assembly. We expect the chassis to be a lot stronger and capable enough to take on all the bashing from riding on different terrain. Also, the current Himalayan has a kerb weight of 199 kg, expect the new model to weigh less than that for sure.

Next is the powertrain, which is an all-new unit, the first liquid-cooled mill from Royal Enfield, that will have a displacement of 450cc featuring new construction, engineering and components. The power output is expected to be in the ballpark of 35-40 bhp, which along with the reduced weight, should make the Himalayan 450 quick on its feet. The motor will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Also, this mill will further make its way into different models in Royal Enfield’s future lineup.





Current-gen Royal Enfield Himalayan for reference

Coming to the cycle parts, it is clear from these images and the spy images in the past that the new Himalayan 450 will come equipped with an upside-down fork setup at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The brake discs are probably of the same size but are new with a different design. The motorcycle will continue to ride on a 21-19 inch wire-spoke wheel setup and will come shod with dual-purpose tyres from Ceat. Apart from dual-channel ABS, expect the new Himalayan 450 to come with traction control as well.

While the quality levels and the fit-and-finish of the parts and components look promising in the images, we surely have high hopes of the new Himalayan 450 being an impressive adventure touring motorcycle. On the pricing front, expect Royal Enfield to launch the new Himalayan 450 in the ballpark of Rs 2.5 lakh, ex-showroom. Competition-wise, the new Himalayan 450 will compete against the KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G 310 GS.