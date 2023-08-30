Login

Production-Ready Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Leaked Before Official Launch

The motorcycle was spotted without any camouflage, sporting an all-black livery, parked in a warehouse along with other Royal Enfield bikes
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

30-Aug-23 09:16 AM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Production-ready Himalayan 450 leaked in photos
  • Gets an all-new chassis and powertrain
  • Features Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled motor

Only two weeks back Royal Enfield had sent out an invite that had everyone in the team super excited. It was the invite for the new Himalayan 450 that is set to be launched on November 1st. But before we get to see the bike in the flesh, production-ready detailed images of the motorcycle have been leaked providing a closeup view of the design, mechanicals and features, especially the utilitarian ones that RE had impressed us with the current Himalayan.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan Launch Details Revealed

Production-ready version of the RE Himalayan 450 spied

 

Looking at the pictures, it is clear that the Himalayan 450 retains the silhouette of the current Himalayan, but is all-new in every bit and fashion. Starting from the front, it gets an all-LED headlamp that seems to be borrowed from the Super Meteor 650. A smoked windscreen sits on top of it. The headlamp assembly is mounted directly to the chassis now, unlike the current Himalayan. The bike features LED turn indicators and a new split-type front fender. The front pannier stays have been redesigned and now feature loops at several places for mounting luggage. The new handlebar is wide and almost flat, while the switchgear is all new. Royal Enfield has opted for a rounder profile for the fuel tank instead of the boxy-shaped one on the current Himalayan. The same flowing design can be observed for the side panels and the tail section. It features a new split-seat design, that looks to be well contoured and firmly cushioned, benefitting for long saddle hours. At the back is a new luggage rack that is top box mount ready. Lastly, the new Himalayan 450 gets a cast kickstand, instead of the steel pipe one.


LED headlamp seems to be borrowed from the Super Meteor 650

 

Moving to the platform of the new Himalayan 450, it is clear that the chassis is all-new as it uses the engine as a stressed member. The rear subframe is a bolt-on assembly. We expect the chassis to be a lot stronger and capable enough to take on all the bashing from riding on different terrain. Also, the current Himalayan has a kerb weight of 199 kg, expect the new model to weigh less than that for sure.

 

Also Read: CS Santosh Hoons Around On The Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
 

Next is the powertrain, which is an all-new unit, the first liquid-cooled mill from Royal Enfield, that will have a displacement of 450cc featuring new construction, engineering and components. The power output is expected to be in the ballpark of 35-40 bhp, which along with the reduced weight, should make the Himalayan 450 quick on its feet. The motor will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Also, this mill will further make its way into different models in Royal Enfield’s future lineup.


 

 Current-gen Royal Enfield Himalayan for reference

 

Coming to the cycle parts, it is clear from these images and the spy images in the past that the new Himalayan 450 will come equipped with an upside-down fork setup at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The brake discs are probably of the same size but are new with a different design. The motorcycle will continue to ride on a 21-19 inch wire-spoke wheel setup and will come shod with dual-purpose tyres from Ceat. Apart from dual-channel ABS, expect the new Himalayan 450 to come with traction control as well.

 

While the quality levels and the fit-and-finish of the parts and components look promising in the images, we surely have high hopes of the new Himalayan 450 being an impressive adventure touring motorcycle. On the pricing front, expect Royal Enfield to launch the new Himalayan 450 in the ballpark of Rs 2.5 lakh, ex-showroom. Competition-wise, the new Himalayan 450 will compete against the KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G 310 GS.

# Royal Enfield Himalayan 450# Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 pictures# Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 images# Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 leaked# Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 no disguise# Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 price# Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 launch# Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 features

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Royal Enfield Models

Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹ 1.5 - 1.69 Lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.84 - 2.51 Lakh

Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan

₹ 2.16 - 2.24 Lakh

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

₹ 3.03 - 3.31 Lakh

Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

₹ 1.27 - 1.43 Lakh

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

₹ 3.49 - 3.79 Lakh

Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

₹ 2.06 - 2.22 Lakh

Royal Enfield Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411

₹ 2.03 - 2.08 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Production-Ready Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Leaked Before Official Launch
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn