2025 KTM 390 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Power, Seat Height, Kerb Weight, Features Compared

Here’s how the recently launched KTM 390 Adventure goes up against the Royal Enfield Himalayan on paper.
By Sidharth Nambiar

1 mins read

Published on February 7, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • KTM 390 Adventure is lighter than the Himalayan, with a smaller fuel tank.
  • Both motorcycles have similar power figures.
  • The KTM 390 Adventure gets a larger list of features than the Royal Enfield.

KTM recently launched the highly-anticipated 2025 KTM 390 Adventure, which will renew its rivalry with the Royal Enfield Himalayan, the latest generation model launched last year. The comprehensive update to the Himalayan in 2024 now puts it closer to the 390 Adventure in terms of features and power figures. Here’s how the two motorcycles, in their latest avatars, go up against each other on paper. 

 

Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure, Adventure X Launched; Prices Start From Rs 2.91 Lakh

 

KTM 390 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Ground Clearance, Seat Height And More

 

AD 4nXfOEigwT2oTY dPXD ThMaHoABXSydDNifJTXPm1qQh2idwsTbVkUEdz1jiTPNgTwXffApK 7YgxiC8Iq95dMCScPsz911c 55 lPF61035rsuTeSkWL0

The KTM 390 Adventure weighs 13 kg less than the Royal Enfield Himalayan

ModelRoyal Enfield Himalayan2025 KTM 390 Adventure
Ground Clearance230 mm227 mm
Seat Height825 mm to 845 mm (adjustable)830 mm
Kerb Weight196 kg183 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity17 litres14.5 litres
Wheel Sizes (f-r)21”/17” 21”/17”

When it comes to ground clearance, the Royal Enfield and KTM are more or less, neck-to-neck with one another, with the Himalayan’s ground clearance just 3 mm greater than the KTM. The Royal Enfield also benefits from a larger 17-litre fuel tank over the KTM’s 14.5-litre unit, which will serve as a boon while touring. Another advantage of the Royal Enfield is the lower seat height, which is adjustable, and can be raised from 825 mm to 845 mm. Royal Enfield also offers an optional low seat with the motorcycle which further lowers the seat height to 805 mm. Where the Himalayan loses out though, is in terms of kerb weight, as it is 13 kg heavier. The wheel sizes of both motorcycles are identical and are both offered with tubeless tyres.

 

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure: Old vs New – What Has Changed?
 

KTM 390 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Suspension and Braking

 

AD 4nXe7GsTQ1B wNJ6mWA6KWoEqEbg8h3XHB8nz7OvRWa x5Z00gb0rUUuxorVQtAmcZrxgTAbj4xNeHiep8Wqoziy1XmNW

The KTM 390 Adventure gets adjustable suspension on both ends

Model Royal Enfield Himalayan2025 KTM 390 Adventure
Front Suspension 43 mm upside-down fork43 mm WP Apex upside-down fork, adjustable for compression and rebound
Rear SuspensionMonoshockMonoshock, adjustable for preload and rebound
Front Suspension Travel 200 mm200 mm
Rear Suspension Travel200 mm205 mm
Front Brake320 mm disc brake320 mm disc brake
Rear Brake270 mm disc brake240 mm disc brake

While the Royal Enfield only gets a non-adjustable 43 mm USD setup and a standard monoshock setup, the KTM gets adjustable suspension at both ends. Suspension travel at both ends of the bikes is nearly the same, with the KTM’s rear suspension travel being slightly higher than the Himalayan’s. The duo are quite similar when it comes to the braking setup, with the only difference being the larger rear disc on the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Scram 440 Launched At Rs. 2.08 Lakh

 

KTM 390 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Engine and Gearbox

 

AD 4nXeURpDb hlKmcYuI73ThQTN3EWbdxirYV4jOMPL2nbf6TD5WV40zUNQZ2pR1KO4iWKNp5SmBJTTN4PCPqPyh69GLuX1MTzHiLEZLOjTQLaHOZWsVjwisQW1HdtMvP

The KTM 390 Adventure has a more powerful engine, although the Himalayan is higher on torque

Model Royal Enfield Himalayan2025 KTM 390 Adventure
Engine452 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC399 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC
Peak Power 39.4 bhp@8,000 rpm 45.3 bhp@8,500 rpm
Peak Torque40 Nm@5,500 rpm39 Nm@6,500 rpm
GearboxSix-speedSix-speed

The KTM, while having the smaller engine, is the more powerful of the duo, with a higher revving engine. This is the same LC4c engine that powers the 390 Duke. However, when it comes to peak torque, the Himalayan’s engine delivers 40 Nm, 1 Nm higher than the KTM, at 1000 rpm lower than the 390 Adventure. 

 

KTM 390 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Electronics and Rider Aids


When it comes to electronics and rider aids, the KTM surpasses the Royal Enfield in almost every aspect. The 390 Adventure is loaded with features such as cruise control, cornering and off-road ABS, three ride modes, ride-by-wire and cornering traction control. The Royal Enfield on the other hand, only gets ride-by-wire and four ride modes. The KTM’s TFT display is a larger 5-inch unit over the Royal Enfield’s 4-inch unit, both featuring Bluetooth connectivity and navigation. Both motorcycles also get all-LED lighting.

 

KTM 390 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Price

ModelRoyal Enfield Himalayan2025 KTM 390 Adventure
Price (ex-showroom)Rs 2.85 lakh to Rs 2.98 lakhRs 2.91 lakh to Rs 3.68 lakh

In terms of pricing, the fully-loaded KTM 390 Adventure is priced at Rs 3.68 lakh, Rs 70,000 more than the top-spec variant of the Himalayan in Hanle Black. However, KTM also has on offer, a more road-biased version of the motorcycle named the Adventure X, which can be had for Rs 2.91 lakh. It should however be noted that the Adventure X does not get many of the sophisticated features on the top-spec 390 Adventure such as adjustable suspension, cruise control, ride modes, cornering ABS and cornering traction control.  

