KTM 390 Adventure: Old vs New – What Has Changed?

KTM recently unveiled all the key specifications of the second-generation 390 Adventure, which is set to launch in the Indian market soon. The new model comes with significant updates across multiple parameters, including design, engine, electronics, and features. Here, we compare the top-spec variants of both versions to break down the key differences between the old model and the new iteration.

KTM 390 Adventure: Old vs New - Design

One of the most noticeable differences in the new 390 Adventure is its completely redesigned styling. Inspired by Dakar rally bikes and larger KTM adventure models, the latest version looks more purposeful than before. The vertically stacked LED headlights replace the previous model’s vertically split headlight setup. Additionally, it now sports a taller windscreen and a taller front beak, which gives it that pukka Adventure bike appeal.



Moreover, the new model adopts a more compact design, with slimmer yet pronounced body panels. The split-stepped seats are now replaced with a single-piece scooped-up seat. The tail section has also been redesigned for a sharper appearance, featuring a smaller tail lamp. Furthermore, the exhaust has been repositioned from a side-mounted setup to an underbelly configuration, which further contributes to a sleeker overall look.

KTM 390 Adventure: Old vs New - Engine

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure shares its powertrain with the latest 390 Duke. It is powered by the new ‘LC4c’ 399cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, delivering 44 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque. The output marks an increase of 1 bhp and 2 Nm over the previous 373cc engine. The motorcycle retains its six-speed gearbox.



KTM 390 Adventure: Old vs New - Dimensions and Cycle Parts

The new 390 Adventure introduces significant changes in dimensions and suspension. Notably, the seat height has been lowered to 830mm, making it 25mm more accessible than before. At the same time, ground clearance has increased from 200mm to 227mm. The suspension system has also been upgraded, with the WP Apex front USD forks now offering 200mm of travel – 30mm more than the previous model – while the rear monoshock provides 205mm of travel, an increase of 28mm.

Furthermore, the latest version rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked tubeless wheels, compared to the previous model’s 19-inch front and 17-inch rear aluminium wheels. Braking has been slightly revised, with the rear disc now measuring 340mm – 10mm larger than before – while the front brake remains unchanged at 320 mm. Despite these changes, the fuel tank capacity remains the same at 14.5 litres. However, the 2025 model is heavier, weighing in at 183 kg, which is 6 kg more than its predecessor.

KTM 390 Adventure: Old vs New - Features

On the feature front, the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is the first sub-500cc adventure motorcycle to offer a cruise control function. The 5-inch TFT instrument cluster now includes additional riding aids such as three ride modes – Street, Rain, and Off-road – along with cornering traction control. Features like ride-by-wire, cornering ABS, and off-road ABS have been carried over from the previous model.



KTM 390 Adventure: Old vs New - Expected Pricing

KTM India is set to launch the new-generation 390 Adventure in the coming days, alongside a road-biased X variant. The outgoing model was priced at Rs 2.84 lakh for the base X variant and Rs 3.40 lakh for the higher-spec version. Given the extensive list of updates across all aspects, the new model is expected to come at a noticeable premium over its predecessor.