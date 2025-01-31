Login
2025 KTM 250 Adventure Details Revealed

The 2025 250 Adventure is all-new like its larger sibling and is powered by the same motor from the 250 Duke
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 31, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Based on same platform as the 2025 390 Adventure
  • Features bi-directional quickshifter and off-road ABS
  • Powered by the same motor from the 250 Duke

While the specifications of the all-new 390 Adventure divulged by KTM, the Austrian bike maker has also revealed the specifications of the upcoming KTM 250 Adventure. Based on the same platform as the 390 Adventure and 390 Adventure X that is set to be launched in India soon, the new 250 Adventure will replace the current model on sale in the market.


KTM 250 Adventure specifications details carandbike edited 2

Built around a steel trellis frame and bolt-on subframe also formed out of steel unlike aluminium on the 390 Adventure, the new 250 Adventure is powered by the same 248 cc single-cylinder mill that does duty on the 250 Duke. The motor is rated to produce about 30 bhp and 24 Nm mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle features an underbelly exhaust instead of an upswept unit on the outgoing model. 

 

The motorcycle rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup that is suspended by USDs offering 200 mm of travel and a preload adjustable monoshock with 205mm of travel. 

Braking duties are handled by a large 320mm disc up front and a 240mm disc for the rear. Equipped with dual-channel ABS, one can turn off ABS at the rear via the off-road mode.

 

Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure, Adventure X Specifications Revealed


KTM 250 Adventure specifications details carandbike edited 3

Compared to the previous model, the 2025 250 Adventure’s kerb weight remains unchanged at 177kg, however, the fuel tank capacity has reduced by 0.5 litre, now making it a 14-litre tank. Moving to the features, the motorcycle gets the same 5-inch TFT screen as featured on the latest generation 390 Duke. It also gets ride-by-wire and a bi-directional quickshifter. 
 

KTM hasn’t yet announced the dates of launching the new 250 Adventure yet, but expect it to be sometime soon.

# KTM 250 Adventure# 2025 250 Adventure# 250 Adventure prices
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

