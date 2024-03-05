Login

KTM India Reveals New Colours For RC And Adventure Motorcycle Range

KTM India has introduced new colour options for the entire RC and adventure range. The prices stay the same as before for all KTM RC and ADV models.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 5, 2024

  • KTM India announces new colours for RC and ADV range
  • No change in specifications or prices
  • New colours inspired from KTM's Factory Racing teams

For 2024, KTM India will offer new colours for its entire RC and Adventure range at no extra cost. The prices stay the same, for the new colour schemes on the 250 and 390 Adventure, along with the RC 125, RC 200 and the RC 390. Now, these colours were launched globally about a month ago and now customers in India will be able to purchase them as well. 

 

2024 KTM 250 Adventure

 

The 2024 KTM 250 Adventure gets two new colour schemes – Lunar Grey and a new shade of blue, with white. Both colours get a matte finish, on the 250 Adventure. The 250 ADV gets the older 248.8 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 30 bhp at 9,000 rpm and has peak torque output of 24 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. 

2024 KTM 390 Adventure

 

The 2024 390 Adventure gets a new orange and black combination along with a grey and white combination. The bikes utilise the industry-standard wet paint process along with overlaid graphics. The 390 ADV continues to get the old 373 cc single-cylinder engine making 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm along with 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox which gets a bi-directional quick-shifter.  

2024 KTM RC 390

 

Coming to the RC range, the 2024 KTM RC 390 gets a new Factory Racing Orange colour schemes along with an orange-on-blue combination. The motorcycle retains its 373.27 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which makes 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

2024 KTM RC 200

 

The 2024 KTM RC 200 gets two new hues: one is fully black and the other is fully blue. The 200 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine remains unchanged, making 25 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.2 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

2024 KTM RC 125

 

Lastly, the 2024 KTM RC 125 gets two new black-and-orange and blue-and-orange colour combinations. Both options feature gloss black wheels and frames, complemented by dark-tinted screens to enhance the colour highlights. Powering the KTM RC 125 is the same 124.7cc, liquid-cooled engine generating 14.34 bhp and 12 Nm of peak torque, coupled with a six-speed gearbox.

 

The company says that these fresh colour and graphic updates draw inspiration from previous prototypes and the current Factory Racing colour combinations.

