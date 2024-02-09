Upcoming KTM 390 Adventure Spied Yet Again In India
By Janak Sorap
2 mins read
Published on February 9, 2024
Highlights
- Next-generation 390 Adventure spied for the second time
- Powered by the same 399cc mill as the 2024 390 Duke
- Will feature a similar TFT screen as the 390 Duke but mounted higher vertical format
The 390 Adventure is a capable off-road and touring motorcycle from KTM, and now the test mule of the next-generation model has been spied in India for the second time. This time around the motorcycle was spotted during highway test runs. The 2025 390 Adventure is expected to be unveiled globally in November at EICMA 2024 followed by its launch by the end of this year or early 2025.
Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied On Test In India
Gets the same TFT screen from the Duke but is mounted higher
Looking at the test mule, it is clear that the next generation 390 Adventure has received a slimmer profile overall with a more sculpted look and sharp lines. The fascia is all-new, featuring a vertically stacked setup with an LED projector headlamp for the low beam and an LED lamp below for the high beam. The unit is flanked by LED DRL strips in a horseshoe shape. It is flanked by a tall upright windscreen with a slit at the top to vent air at the rider and a TFT screen that will be borrowed by the 390 Duke. Furthermore, the bike features an underslung exhaust, and a petite tail section, something similar to Dakar Rally-type bikes.
Also Read: Near-Production 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied Ahead Of Global Debut Next Year
Test mule spotted abroad with a 21-inch front and 19-inch rear wheels setup
Like the 390 Duke, the upcoming 390 Adventure will also sport a new trellis frame with a new subframe, and even a new swingarm. The bike will be suspended by WP units with a USD fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear, both fully adjustable. While the international test mule spotted in December was equipped with a 21-inch front and a 19-inch rear wire-spoke wheel setup, this test mule and the previous spotted one had a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheel setup. Expect the next generation 390 Adventure to get most of the riding aids offered on the 390 Duke along with genre-specific feature additions.
The new 390 Adventure will be powered by the same 399cc liquid-cooled DOHC unit from the latest 390 Duke that registers 44.25 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch and bi-directional quickshifter. Owing to the touring and off-road attributes of the motorcycle, expect the gearing to be tweaked accordingly.
Currently, KTM sells the top-spec version of the 390 Adventure at Rs 3.6 lakh, ex-showroom. For the 2025 model, expect a similar bump in the price tag to what the brand did in the case of the new 390 Duke.
