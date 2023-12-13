Login

Near-Production 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied Ahead Of Global Debut Next Year

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure has been spotted testing in the near-production guise and is expected to make a global debut next year, followed by the India launch soon after
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 13, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure looks more off-road ready in spy shots
  • The new-gen 390 Adventure will get a new frame, larger 399 cc engine
  • The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure will be made in India for all markets

KTM AG is readying the next-generation 390 Adventure and the motorcycle has now been caught testing in the near-production guise ahead of its global debut sometime next year. The new-generation KTM 390 Adventure will arrive as a MY2025 version, and the biggest update will be the new chassis and a larger-capacity engine, both of which debuted on the new-generation KTM 390 Duke earlier this year. 

The latest test mule images further more details on the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure which appears to get a more off-road focused design, as against a more touring-oriented one on the outgoing model. Some of the easy-to-spot changes include a new Dakar Rally-bike-inspired semi-fairing, a high-set front fender and a slim tail section. The new 390 ADV looks slimmer than the current version. The underpinnings seem to be a main trellis frame with a new subframe. Unlike the cast aluminium subframe on the new 390 Duke, though, this one is likely to get a square-section tubular unit. 


Also Read: 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Breaks Cover

 

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure will also get a new headlamp cluster with the new signature LED DRL layout. There’ll also be a taller windscreen and you can come to expect a host of accessories to be a part of KTM’s Powerparts catalogue. The new 390 Adventure is also likely to get a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels setup, making it more off-road ready. The current model uses a 19-inch wheel in both the spokes and alloy format. KTM could offer tubeless tyres as well, especially with the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 offering them as an option internationally and will begin in India from next year onwards once the homologation is complete.  
 

Expect revisions to the suspension on the 2025 KTM 390 ADV with USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, both of which will get compression and rebound adjustability. KTM could also add better brakes to the adventure offering, especially with the upgrade in power and torque figures. 

The new KTM 390 Adventure will be using the newly-developed 399 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 45.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor will come paired with a 6-speed gearbox and will also get a new quickshifter, slipper clutch, adjustable levers and more. KTM will also offer dual-channel ABS with Supermoto mode, cornering ABS, and traction control on the motorcycle. 

 

Also Read: 2024 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R, Super Adventure S Revealed
 

The next-generation KTM 390 Adventure is likely to debut in Europe towards the end of 2024. While EICMA 2024 seems like the ideal place, KTM has been debuting bikes outside of the motorcycle show in recent years. Needless to say, the 2025 390 Adventure will be made in India by Bajaj, and we should be one of the first markets to get the bike soon after its global arrival. Prices will go up with all of these upgrades, which should make the motorcycle more capable of taking on newer competition. 

 

Image Credits

# KTM 390 Adventure spy shot# KTM 390 Adventure Spied# 390 Adventure# KTM 390 Adventure# KTM Bikes# Bikes# ADVs# Adventure Motorcycles
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Toyota Camry
9.1
0
10
2022 Toyota Camry
  • 8,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 45.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
  • 64,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
  • 85,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  • 70,123 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
  • 49,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Research More on 390 Adventure

KTM 390 Adventure
8.3
0
10

KTM 390 Adventure

Starts at ₹ 2.81 - 3.61 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View 390 Adventure Specifications
View 390 Adventure Features

Popular KTM Models

KTM RC 200
KTM RC 200

₹ 2.13 - 2.15 Lakh

KTM 250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke

₹ 2.39 Lakh

KTM 200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke

₹ 1.96 Lakh

KTM 390 Duke
KTM 390 Duke

₹ 3.11 Lakh

KTM RC 390
KTM RC 390

₹ 3.16 - 3.16 Lakh

KTM RC 125
KTM RC 125

₹ 1.81 - 1.86 Lakh

KTM 125 Duke
KTM 125 Duke

₹ 1.76 Lakh

KTM 250 Adventure
KTM 250 Adventure

₹ 2.42 - 2.47 Lakh

KTM 390 Adventure
KTM 390 Adventure

₹ 2.81 - 3.61 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Kia Sonet Facelift Unveil Tomorrow: What To Expect
Kia Sonet Facelift Unveil Tomorrow: What To Expect
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The teaser videos released by Kia tell us that the new Sonet will come with a refreshed exterior styling, along with new features and tech.

Lamborghini Urus Performante Joins the Italian Police Fleet
Lamborghini Urus Performante Joins the Italian Police Fleet
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The Urus will be used by the state police for special purposes, including transporting organs and plasma, in Rome, Italy.

Last Unit Of The Chrysler 300C Rolls Off The Production Line At Brampton
Last Unit Of The Chrysler 300C Rolls Off The Production Line At Brampton
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The final model, a Velvet Red 2023 Chrysler 300C, powered by a 6.4L V8 Hemi engine, was celebrated by the Brampton team.

2024 MINI Cooper Electric Gets New Sport Trim
2024 MINI Cooper Electric Gets New Sport Trim
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

New Sport trim adds sportier styling to the Mini Cooper Electric lineup.

2024 Hyundai Tucson N Line Facelift Revealed Globally
2024 Hyundai Tucson N Line Facelift Revealed Globally
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The 2024 Hyundai Tucson N Line facelift gets a visual nip and tuck along with new features added to the cabin.

Honda e Electric Hatchback To Be Axed In 2024
Honda e Electric Hatchback To Be Axed In 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

The carmaker is understood to have stopped taking orders for the vehicle in Europe and Japan.

Mahindra Group Donates Rs 1 Crore To Communities Affected By Michaung Cyclone In Tamil Nadu
Mahindra Group Donates Rs 1 Crore To Communities Affected By Michaung Cyclone In Tamil Nadu
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

R. Velusamy, President of Automotive Technology and Product Development at Mahindra & Mahindra, presented the contribution to Chief Minister Shri M. K. Stalin.

Maruti Suzuki Extends Comprehensive Support To Cyclone-Affected Regions In Chennai And Andhra Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki Extends Comprehensive Support To Cyclone-Affected Regions In Chennai And Andhra Pradesh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 hours ago

Maruti Suzuki is also offering loaner cars and has partnered with cab service providers

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Unveiled
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

The production version of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 has been unveiled after a limited edition Motoverse Edition was unveiled last month.

Upcoming Porsche Macan EV Interior, Specifications Revealed
Upcoming Porsche Macan EV Interior, Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

The range topping variant of the electric SUV will put out close to 600 bhp

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Global Unveil Today; Here’s What To Expect
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Global Unveil Today; Here’s What To Expect
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

While Royal Enfield showcased the Shotgun 650 Motoverse edition earlier this month, here’s a rundown of things to expect from the brand’s newest 650 cc motorcycle

Yamaha India To Offer Free RSA Services To Customers Impacted By Cyclone Michaung
Yamaha India To Offer Free RSA Services To Customers Impacted By Cyclone Michaung
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Starting from December 8, 2023 customers affected by the flash floods can avail free RSA, engine check-ups and other service benefits at the Yamaha service centers

Ducati India To Increase Prices On Select Motorcycles From January 1, 2024
Ducati India To Increase Prices On Select Motorcycles From January 1, 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Ducati said that the price increase was due to a rise in operational costs and will affect select motorcycles on sale

TVS Motor Company Extends Service Support To Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
TVS Motor Company Extends Service Support To Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 days ago

This support initiative will run for 10 days from 8 December to 18 December for customers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry affected from the flash floods

Jawa Yezdi Announces Service Camp For Bike Owners in Kerala
Jawa Yezdi Announces Service Camp For Bike Owners in Kerala
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Jawa Yezdi motorcycles is holding a mega service camp in Cochin, Kerala from December 14-17 for owners to get free check-ups

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Near-Production 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied Ahead Of Global Debut Next Year
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved