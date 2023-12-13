Near-Production 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied Ahead Of Global Debut Next Year
By Carandbike Team
3 mins read
Published on December 13, 2023
- The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure looks more off-road ready in spy shots
- The new-gen 390 Adventure will get a new frame, larger 399 cc engine
- The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure will be made in India for all markets
KTM AG is readying the next-generation 390 Adventure and the motorcycle has now been caught testing in the near-production guise ahead of its global debut sometime next year. The new-generation KTM 390 Adventure will arrive as a MY2025 version, and the biggest update will be the new chassis and a larger-capacity engine, both of which debuted on the new-generation KTM 390 Duke earlier this year.
The latest test mule images further more details on the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure which appears to get a more off-road focused design, as against a more touring-oriented one on the outgoing model. Some of the easy-to-spot changes include a new Dakar Rally-bike-inspired semi-fairing, a high-set front fender and a slim tail section. The new 390 ADV looks slimmer than the current version. The underpinnings seem to be a main trellis frame with a new subframe. Unlike the cast aluminium subframe on the new 390 Duke, though, this one is likely to get a square-section tubular unit.
Also Read: 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Breaks Cover
The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure will also get a new headlamp cluster with the new signature LED DRL layout. There’ll also be a taller windscreen and you can come to expect a host of accessories to be a part of KTM’s Powerparts catalogue. The new 390 Adventure is also likely to get a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels setup, making it more off-road ready. The current model uses a 19-inch wheel in both the spokes and alloy format. KTM could offer tubeless tyres as well, especially with the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 offering them as an option internationally and will begin in India from next year onwards once the homologation is complete.
Expect revisions to the suspension on the 2025 KTM 390 ADV with USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, both of which will get compression and rebound adjustability. KTM could also add better brakes to the adventure offering, especially with the upgrade in power and torque figures.
The new KTM 390 Adventure will be using the newly-developed 399 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 45.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor will come paired with a 6-speed gearbox and will also get a new quickshifter, slipper clutch, adjustable levers and more. KTM will also offer dual-channel ABS with Supermoto mode, cornering ABS, and traction control on the motorcycle.
Also Read: 2024 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R, Super Adventure S Revealed
The next-generation KTM 390 Adventure is likely to debut in Europe towards the end of 2024. While EICMA 2024 seems like the ideal place, KTM has been debuting bikes outside of the motorcycle show in recent years. Needless to say, the 2025 390 Adventure will be made in India by Bajaj, and we should be one of the first markets to get the bike soon after its global arrival. Prices will go up with all of these upgrades, which should make the motorcycle more capable of taking on newer competition.
