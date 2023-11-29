Login

2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Breaks Cover

The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R and top-spec Evo variant packs a larger capacity engine, more electronic aids and a radical new face as part of the upgrades
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on November 29, 2023

Story

  • Gets a new headlamp and redesigned winglets
  • The top-spec Evo variant packs a semi-active suspension

KTM has pulled the wraps off the manic 2024 1390 Super Duke R and 1390 Super Duke R Evo that bring more power and torque, radical styling and massive upgrades over the older KTM 1290 Super Duke. The new hyper-street naked motorcycle has seen an overhaul that includes a larger capacity engine, refinements to the chassis, better tech and more. The motorcycle sits on top of the Austrian bike maker’s naked family of motorcycles and will go on to influence future new models. 

 

Also Read: 2024 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R, Super Adventure S Revealed

The first thing you notice on the 2024 1390 Super Duke R is the headlamp cluster borrowed from the equally new KTM 990 Duke. The vertically stacked unit surrounded by LED DRLs offers an alienesque styling but goes rather well with the sharply styled body panels. It’s still distinctly a Super Duke with redesigned winglets apart from the headlamp. 


Power now comes from the larger capacity 1,350 cc LC8 engine with a larger 110 mm bore, offering a broader power and torque spread across the rev range. The powertrain also gets a redesigned airbox, shorter throttle bodies, and new cam shift system that has contributed in the bump on power. The motor now produces 188 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 145 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. With those numbers, the 1390 Super Duke is now the torquiest bike in its class. The improvements are about 9 bhp and 5 Nm over the outgoing motorcycle. The engine is paired with a 6-speed transmission and KTM says the top two gears have been revised for a more comprehensive speed range. 

 

Also Read: 2024 KTM 790 Adventure Launched Abroad

The 1390 Super Duke R also gets a new 17.5-litre fuel tank, larger by 1.5 litres, while the alloy wheels sport a new design. The main trellis frame, suspension and braking hardware have been carried over from the 1290 Super Duke R and remain largely unchanged. The bike weighs about 200 kg (dry) and has a seat height of 834 mm. Meanwhile, the ground clearance stands at 149 mm.


The new KTM 1390 Super Duke R is also loaded with electronic riding aids and gets five riding modes - Rain, Street, Sport, Performance and Track. It also gets a lean-sensitive traction control system, full-colour TFT, TPMS, and more. KTM will also let you add the anti-wheelie feature as an option, which can be turned off. The TFT screen comes with Bluetooth connectivity. Features like cruise control and KTMconnect are part of the optional extras, and so is the engine brake control.

 

Also Read: KTM To Launch Made-In-India 250 And 390 Dukes In the US

On the higher-spec Evo variant, the super naked packs even more equipment including semi-active WP suspension units over the manually adjustable one on the stock model. There’s also the ‘Factory Launch’ feature that drops the rear preload to further hunker the bike down for the best start possible. The function has been brought to the bike from KTM’s RC16 MotoGP machine. 


The new KTM 1390 Super Duke R and 1390 Super Duke R Evo will go on sale in Europe in a few weeks. Prices will be higher than the outgoing model. KTM has no plans to bring its flagship naked motorcycles to the Indian market at the moment. 

