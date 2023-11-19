KTM To Launch Made-In-India 250 And 390 Dukes In the US
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
19-Nov-23 05:19 PM IST
Highlights
- India-made 250 and 390 Duke to the sold in the US
- Both 250 and 390 Duke have received a significant update this year
- 390 Duke is KTM’s flagship naked street bike offering in India
KTM is gearing up to launch the latest iterations of the 250 Duke and the 390 Duke in the United States. These motorcycles will be produced at the Bajaj plant in Chakan, India, and then exported to the American market. The 2023 models of both the 250 Duke and the 390 Duke boast significant updates, featuring a more aggressive and radical design compared to their predecessors and competitors.
The next-generation motorcycles showcase a beefier fuel tank and a more spacious seat, albeit with slightly less room than the previous versions. The rear frame of the new KTM 250 and 390 Dukes has also undergone alterations.
For the powertrain, the 390 Duke is powered by a 399cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 46bhp at 8,000rpm and 39Nm at 6,500rpm. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and comes with a slipper clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter. The 250 Duke, on the other hand, is equipped with a 249cc motor, delivering 31bhp and 25Nm. Like its larger counterpart, it features a six-speed gearbox and a quickshifter.
In terms of features, the new 390 Duke boasts a TFT display with smartphone connectivity, ride modes, ABS modes, LED illumination, navigation, and traction control. The motorcycle comes with WP USD forks and a rear monoshock, both adjustable. In contrast, the 250 Duke comes with an LCD display and uses non-adjustable USD forks and a monoshock with rebound.
For those interested in the Indian market, the pricing for the new KTM 250 Duke is set at Rs 2.39 lakh, while the 390 Duke is available at Rs 3.10 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom Delhi).
