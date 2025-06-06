KTM Unveils 450 Rally Replica; Limited To Only 150 Units

KTM has taken the wraps off the exclusive 2025 450 Rally Replica, a motorcycle based on the Dakar-developed rally bike, with a small production run on only 150 units. The motorcycle is designed for serious competitors and privateers and is closely based on KTM’s Dakar Factory Rally bike. In addition to Rally Replica, KTM is also offering an ultra-limited 450 Rally Replica Sanders Edition, with production limed to just five units.

The 2025 KTM 450 Rally Replica is powered by a reworked 450cc single-cylinder SOHC engine, paired with a reinforced clutch and a strengthened gearbox to handle the extreme demands of rally racing. To ensure optimal cooling in harsh conditions, the bike features a dual-radiator setup. To keep the bike’s weight under check, it features a lightweight, race-spec titanium Akrapovič full-system exhaust, underlining its serious performance credentials.

The motorcycle is built around a laser-cut, hydro-formed steel trellis frame that is hand-welded at KTM’s dedicated Motorsports facility in Austria. This precision-built chassis offers enhanced rigidity and improved energy absorption, essential for endurance rally racing. Furthermore, the rally bike is equipped with a 16-litre rear fuel tank which also functions as the subframe, while two additional front tanks (9 and 9.5 litres) bring the total fuel capacity to an impressive 34.5 litres, ensuring maximum range across demanding competition stages.

The KTM 450 Rally Replica is suspended by top-spec, fully adjustable WP XACT PRO cycle parts. At the front, it gets 48mm closed-cartridge cone valve forks, while the rear features a high-performance WP XACT PRO shock—both tuned for rally conditions. A Scotts steering damper is included to enhance high-speed stability over rough terrain. The navigation tower is made from lightweight carbon-fibre housing a digital roadbook system, along with provision for a traditional paper setup.

In the case of the KTM 450 Rally Replica Sanders Edition, it comes with exclusive factory touches and race-ready enhancements. Wrapped in a full factory Red Bull racing livery and a special Daniel Sanders sticker kit, it comes with a signed front number plate decal for added exclusivity. Over the equipment offered on the standard Rally Replica, the Sanders Edition is equipped with a full factory-spec rim set shod with Michelin race tyres. KTM will also toss in an additional rim set fitted with homologated street tyres, allowing owners the have the bike road-legal for use.

Assembled at KTM’s dedicated motorsports division in Austria, both motorcycles are thoroughbred fully-fledged, competition-ready rally raid machines. Given their limited production numbers and expected steep asking price, the chances of either model making it way to India are next to nil.