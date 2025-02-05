2025 KTM 250 Adventure Launched In India At Rs 2.60 Lakh

KTM India has launched the second-generation KTM 250 Adventure, alongside the larger 390 Adventure. The entry-level KTM adventure bike is priced at Rs 2.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It is built on the same new platform as the 2025 390 Adventure and 390 Adventure X while retaining the 248cc engine from the Duke 250. However, much like its bigger sibling, the 2025 250 Adventure has a completely new design as compared to its predecessor, bringing it closer in appearance to the 2025 390 Adventure.

Akin to its bigger sibling, the 250 Adventure now features dual-stacked LED headlights, a tall windscreen, a beak-style front mudguard, and sleek body panels, making it look more purposeful and adventure-ready. The tail section is also similar to the 390 Adventure, and a notable change is the repositioned underbelly exhaust, replacing the previous side-mounted upswept setup. KTM is offering the 250 Adventure in a single variant with two colour options – Orange and white.

Powering the bike is a 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 30.57 bhp and 25 Nm of peak torque. The six-speed gearbox continues its duty but is now assisted with a bi-directional quick shifter and a slip-and-assist clutch along with the addition of ride-by-wire throttle.

Unlike the 390 Adventure, the 250 Adventure features a two-piece steel trellis frame but lacks an aluminium sub-frame. Suspension duties are handled by WP Apex USD forks with 200mm of travel at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock with 205mm of travel at the rear, while the bike rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels.

Braking is taken care of by a 320mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc, paired with dual-channel ABS. Riders can also deactivate the rear ABS using the off-road mode using the cluster. As before, the second-gen 250 ADV tips the scale at 177 kg kerb. However, the fuel tank capacity has been slightly reduced to 14 litres (down by 0.5 litres).



On the feature front, the 250 Adventure gets a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, the same as the one found on the latest 390 Duke and Adventure models. The screen offers smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.



The 2024 KTM 250 Adventure goes up against rivals like the Suzuki V-Strom SX and Yezdi Adventure in the Indian market.