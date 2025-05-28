KTM E-Duke Electric Prototype Makes First Public Appearance

It was in February 2022, when Pierer Mobility's – the parent company of KTM – investor presentations showcased its plans to enter the electric mobility space, which included developing an electric KTM street bike alongside the Husqvarna E-Pilen. Now, for the first time, a prototype of KTM's electric street model, referred to as the E-Duke, has been spotted in a video shared by KTM stunt rider Rok Bagros. The footage was taken at KTM’s Motohall facility, located at the company's headquarters in Mattighofen, Austria.

Although official specifications have yet to be confirmed, a presentation from 2022 showed the E-Duke would be equipped with a 10 kW motor (equivalent to around 13 bhp) and a 5.5 kWh battery. These figures suggest that the E-Duke could be positioned as a commuter rather than a high-performance electric motorcycle. Its performance is expected to be comparable to that of a 125 cc petrol-powered bike, like the KTM 125 Duke.

In terms of assembly, the battery and motor are positioned low in the chassis, with the motor taking the place of the engine. Notably, the prototype appears to feature an integrated charging cable, which hints at the presence of an onboard charging system. KTM has also developed an air scoop that channels airflow toward the battery to help cool the pack.

Design-wise, the E-Duke retains the aggressive styling characteristic of KTM's Duke series. It features an angular headlamp with a central projector unit, a split 3D seat, and prominent tank shrouds that contribute to its aggressive look. The motorcycle is equipped with a flat, single-piece handlebar and includes components such as adjustable upside-down front forks, a rear monoshock, alloy wheels, disc brakes on both ends, and a slim display.

If the KTM E-Duke enters production, it will most likely be manufactured by Bajaj in India.