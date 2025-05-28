KTM E-Duke Electric Prototype Makes First Public Appearance

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Top 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreHonda CB750 Hornet Vs Triumph Trident 660: Specifications ComparisonMaserati India Launched Two Open Top Models; MC20 Cielo and GranCabrio Goes On SaleYamaha's First Electric Scooter For India, Based On River Indie, Spied On TestNissan’s Entry-Level MPV Confirmed For India Launch Early In 2026
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Review: More Features, More Tech, Wholesome Package2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Review: More Features, More Tech, Wholesome PackageVolkswagen Golf GTI Mk 8.5 Review: This Family Car Goes for 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata Harrier EVAudi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yezdi Adventure 2025Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After Animals

Top 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

KTM E-Duke Electric Prototype Makes First Public Appearance

Over three years ago, an image from a presentation had confirmed that the E-Duke was in the works.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 28, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The E-Duke prototype has been spotted at the company’s Motohall in Austria
  • The E-Duke is expected to feature a 10 kW motor and 5.5 kWh battery
  • Retains KTM's aggressive Duke styling

It was in February 2022, when Pierer Mobility's – the parent company of KTM – investor presentations showcased its plans to enter the electric mobility space, which included developing an electric KTM street bike alongside the Husqvarna E-Pilen. Now, for the first time, a prototype of KTM's electric street model, referred to as the E-Duke, has been spotted in a video shared by KTM stunt rider Rok Bagros. The footage was taken at KTM’s Motohall facility, located at the company's headquarters in Mattighofen, Austria. 

 

Also Read: 2025 KTM RC 200 Now Gets A TFT Display 

  ktm e duke prototype makes first appearance 3

Although official specifications have yet to be confirmed, a presentation from 2022 showed the E-Duke would be equipped with a 10 kW motor (equivalent to around 13 bhp) and a 5.5 kWh battery. These figures suggest that the E-Duke could be positioned as a commuter rather than a high-performance electric motorcycle. Its performance is expected to be comparable to that of a 125 cc petrol-powered bike, like the KTM 125 Duke.  

 

Also Read: KTM 390 Duke, 250 Duke, RC 390, RC 200 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 11,000

  ktm e duke prototype makes first appearance 4

In terms of assembly, the battery and motor are positioned low in the chassis, with the motor taking the place of the engine. Notably, the prototype appears to feature an integrated charging cable, which hints at the presence of an onboard charging system. KTM has also developed an air scoop that channels airflow toward the battery to help cool the pack. 

 

Also Read: 2025 KTM RC 200 New Colour Option Launched

  ktm e duke prototype makes first appearance 1

Design-wise, the E-Duke retains the aggressive styling characteristic of KTM's Duke series. It features an angular headlamp with a central projector unit, a split 3D seat, and prominent tank shrouds that contribute to its aggressive look. The motorcycle is equipped with a flat, single-piece handlebar and includes components such as adjustable upside-down front forks, a rear monoshock, alloy wheels, disc brakes on both ends, and a slim display. 

 

If the KTM E-Duke enters production, it will most likely be manufactured by Bajaj in India.

# KTM E-Duke# KTM E-Duke electric bike# KTM Electric Duke# Electric Duke# KTM Bikes# Pierer Mobility AG# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Electric Two-wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • KTM India recently hiked prices of the RC 200 by Rs 11,000, and this update helps justify it.
    2025 KTM RC 200 Now Gets A TFT Display
  • KTM has hiked the prices of its motorcycles with the hike ranging from Rs 1,000 to Ra 11,000 depending on the model.
    KTM 390 Duke, 250 Duke, RC 390, RC 200 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 11,000
  • The 390 Enduro R is the fourth motorcycle in KTM's 390 family in India.
    KTM 390 Enduro R Launched In India At Rs 3.37 Lakh
  • The 390 Enduro R is based on the new 390 Adventure and gets the same 399cc engine.
    KTM 390 Enduro R To Be Launched In India On April 11
  • KTM India has shared the first teaser for the 390 Enduro R on its social media handles.
    KTM 390 Enduro R To Launch In India Soon

Latest News

  • The CB750 Hornet is the newest street naked offering that locks horns with the Triumph Trident 660.
    Honda CB750 Hornet Vs Triumph Trident 660: Specifications Comparison
  • Maserati's range in India is expanding with the introduction of two new open-top models.
    Maserati India Launched Two Open Top Models; MC20 Cielo and GranCabrio Goes On Sale
  • This product will be the result of the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer’s partnership with River
    Yamaha's First Electric Scooter For India, Based On River Indie, Spied On Test
  • The new Nissan MPV, which will be mechanically related to the popular Renault Triber, will kickstart the Japanese carmaker’s renewed product offensive in the Indian market.
    Nissan’s Entry-Level MPV Confirmed For India Launch Early In 2026
  • The M2 CS also sheds 30 kg over the standard M2 with the 0-100 kmph sprint time reduced by 0.2 seconds.
    BMW M2 CS Debuts With 523 bhp In-Line Six; No Manual Gearbox
  • Over three years ago, an image from a presentation had confirmed that the E-Duke was in the works.
    KTM E-Duke Electric Prototype Makes First Public Appearance
  • All 30 units of this edition have been spoken for within a month of its launch.
    Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 Edition Sold Out Within Weeks Of Launch In India
  • Antonio Filosa has held various roles within Stellantis over the years and has over 25 years of experience in the automotive sector
    Antonio Filosa Appointed CEO Of Stellantis
  • Key updates include a 13.1-inch touchscreen, new driver drowsiness detector, new accessory packs and minor cosmetic tweaks.
    2026 Land Rover Defender Revealed With Larger Touchscreen, Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control
  • In a media interaction, Nissan India MD Saurabh Vatsa confirmed the company will roll out three new products over the course of the next 24 months, two of which will be based on the Alliance’s CMF-B architecture.
    Upcoming Nissan SUVs Won’t Get A Diesel Engine; Duster-Based 5-Seat SUV Confirmed For Mid-2026 Launch

Popular KTM Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • KTM E-Duke Electric Prototype Makes First Public Appearance