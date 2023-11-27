Login

2024 KTM 790 Adventure Launched Abroad

Following its recent global unveil, the motorcycle has been launched in the United States
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on November 27, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • 2024 KTM 790 Adventure Launched in the US
  • Gets updated features
  • India launch unlikely

KTM has introduced the 2024 790 Adventure in the United States a few months following its global unveiling. Positioned to compete with formidable adventure motorcycles like the Yamaha Tenere 700 and the BMW F850 GS, this model boasts a 799cc liquid-cooled engine delivering 93.8bhp and 87Nm of torque. The six-speed gearbox features an assist and slipper clutch, and an optional two-way quickshifter.

 

The 2024 790 Adventure incorporates a new airbox and retains essential features such as cornering traction control, ABS, and ride modes. Notably, it introduces a unique 'Demo' mode, allowing customers to trial optional riding extras for up to 1500 kms before making a purchase decision.

In terms of hardware, the motorcycle is equipped with WP Apex forks and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear, offering 200mm of travel. Additional features include full-LED lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled TFT display providing access to calls, music, and turn-by-turn navigation.

 

While the KTM 790 Adventure has been launched in the USA, there is currently no information regarding its launch in India. Despite earlier rumors and images circulating a couple of years ago, an official announcement for the Indian market has not been confirmed.

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

MotoGP Title Finale: Francesco Bagnaia Wins In Valencia; Conquers Second MotoGP World Title As Jorge Martin Crashes Out
MotoGP Title Finale: Francesco Bagnaia Wins In Valencia; Conquers Second MotoGP World Title As Jorge Martin Crashes Out
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The title showdown was marred by an unfortunate race-ending collision involving Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez,

Triumph Thruxton 400 Spotted Testing For The First Time
Triumph Thruxton 400 Spotted Testing For The First Time
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

New spy shots reveal that Triumph is working on a new cafe racer based on the Speed 400 with a retro bubble fairing and this could be the Triumph Thruxton 400 in the works

Skoda Launches Pay-to-Fuel Service Across Six European Countries
Skoda Launches Pay-to-Fuel Service Across Six European Countries
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

It is currently available in Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

McLaren F1 Extends Mercedes Engine Deal Till 2030
McLaren F1 Extends Mercedes Engine Deal Till 2030
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

McLaren extends its partnership with Mercedes in Formula 1 until 2030, spanning the forthcoming era of regulatory changes

New Porsche Panamera Priced From Rs 1.68 Crore In India
New Porsche Panamera Priced From Rs 1.68 Crore In India
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

The base level Panamera will be powered by a 2.9-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine that churns out 349 bhp and 500 Nm of torque

MotoGP Title Finale Sprint: Jorge Martin Secures Ninth Sprint Race Victory In Valencia
MotoGP Title Finale Sprint: Jorge Martin Secures Ninth Sprint Race Victory In Valencia
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

Jorge Martin kept his title hopes alive with a signature sprint win to close points gap to Bagnaia to 14 points ahead of the final race of the season on Sunday

BluSmart Completes 10 Million Emission-Free Rides in India
BluSmart Completes 10 Million Emission-Free Rides in India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

The company has traversed over 300 million clean kilometers that prevented over 23,000 tonnes of CO2 gas emissions

MotoGP Title Finale Qualifying: Vinales On Pole In Valencia; Bagnaia Qualifies Second
MotoGP Title Finale Qualifying: Vinales On Pole In Valencia; Bagnaia Qualifies Second
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

Factory Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales, surged to an exceptional pole position, setting a new lap record at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo with an astonishing 1 minute 28.931 second lap

Max Verstappen Claims Final Pole Of The Season Ahead Of Leclerc And Piastri; Hamilton Knocked Out In Q2
Max Verstappen Claims Final Pole Of The Season Ahead Of Leclerc And Piastri; Hamilton Knocked Out In Q2
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

Abu Dhabi saw the three-time world champion claim his 12th pole position of the 2023 season in the final qualifying

TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into Vietnam
TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into Vietnam
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

This marks the company's second significant global expansion, the prior being its entry into the European market.

New Honda CB350 Launched At Rs 2 Lakh; Rivals RE Classic 350
New Honda CB350 Launched At Rs 2 Lakh; Rivals RE Classic 350
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

9 days ago

The CB350 is the third model introduced using the 350cc platform featuring retro classic styling

2024 KTM 390 Adventure Updated With Two New Colourways
2024 KTM 390 Adventure Updated With Two New Colourways
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 days ago

KTM has updated the 390 Adventure with two new colours, Adventure Orange and Adventure White.

EICMA 2023: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Breaks Cover
EICMA 2023: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Breaks Cover
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

18 days ago

The sharpest homologation special from Honda makes its debut at EICMA 2023

EICMA 2023: Suzuki Unveils the GSX-8R and GSX-S1000GX
EICMA 2023: Suzuki Unveils the GSX-8R and GSX-S1000GX
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

19 days ago

While the GSX-8R is the faired version of the GSX-8S street bike, the GSX-S1000GX is a sports tourer offering

Hero MotoCorp Teases Upcoming Adventure Maxi-Scooter; To Be Powered By A Liquid-Cooled Engine
Hero MotoCorp Teases Upcoming Adventure Maxi-Scooter; To Be Powered By A Liquid-Cooled Engine
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

22 days ago

The all-new two-wheeler will be showcased at EICMA 2023, which will take place from November 7 to November 12

