2024 KTM 790 Adventure Launched Abroad
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 27, 2023
Highlights
- 2024 KTM 790 Adventure Launched in the US
- Gets updated features
- India launch unlikely
KTM has introduced the 2024 790 Adventure in the United States a few months following its global unveiling. Positioned to compete with formidable adventure motorcycles like the Yamaha Tenere 700 and the BMW F850 GS, this model boasts a 799cc liquid-cooled engine delivering 93.8bhp and 87Nm of torque. The six-speed gearbox features an assist and slipper clutch, and an optional two-way quickshifter.
The 2024 790 Adventure incorporates a new airbox and retains essential features such as cornering traction control, ABS, and ride modes. Notably, it introduces a unique 'Demo' mode, allowing customers to trial optional riding extras for up to 1500 kms before making a purchase decision.
In terms of hardware, the motorcycle is equipped with WP Apex forks and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear, offering 200mm of travel. Additional features include full-LED lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled TFT display providing access to calls, music, and turn-by-turn navigation.
While the KTM 790 Adventure has been launched in the USA, there is currently no information regarding its launch in India. Despite earlier rumors and images circulating a couple of years ago, an official announcement for the Indian market has not been confirmed.
