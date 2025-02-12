Login
2025 Honda Shine 125 Launched With Digital Cluster And Updated Engine; Prices Start At Rs 84,493

Upgraded to meet OBD2B emissions requirements, India’s best-selling 125 cc motorcycle now also brings a few more features, albeit at a higher price.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 12, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Honda Shine 125 prices range from Rs 84,493 to Rs 89,245 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
  • Revised features list includes digital instrument cluster, USB Type-C charge port and a wider rear tyre.
  • Single-cylinder engine is now OBD2B-compliant; peak power figures remain unchanged.

Joining the list of Hondas upgraded in the last few weeks is the 2025 Honda Shine 125, which has been launched at a starting price of Rs 84,493. Updated to meet OBD2B emissions requirements, India’s best-selling 125 cc motorcycle now also gets a handful of new features, and promises better fuel efficiency. The drum brake version of the motorcycle is priced at Rs 84,493, while the variant with a front disc brake is priced at Rs 89,245 (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). These prices are roughly Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000 higher than before, but Honda has tried to enhance the value proposition with the addition of more features.

 

Also Read: 2025 Honda Activa Launched At Rs 80,950

 

One of the biggest changes for the 2025 Shine 125 is the addition of a digital instrument cluster, which can display real-time mileage, range (distance to empty), and also houses a service due indicator, gear position indicator and Eco indicator. Also new for 2025 is a USB Type-C charge port, and Honda has also given the motorcycle a wider rear tyre.

 

The Shine’s 123.94cc, single-cylinder PGM-Fi engine has been updated to be OBD2B-compliant, and it continues to put out a peak 10.6 bhp at 7500 rpm and 11 Nm of torque at 6000 rpm. However, Honda promises enhanced fuel efficiency with the addition of an idling stop-start system.

 

Also Read: Honda Motorcycles To Build New EV Production Facility In India

 

Commenting on the launch of the motorcycle, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are happy to announce the launch of OBD2B-compliant Shine 125. Since its debut in 2006, the Shine has remained the most loved motorcycle in its segment, earning the trust of millions of Indian customers. Over the years, it has consistently set new standards for performance, comfort, and reliability. We are thrilled to introduce the latest Shine 125 with upgraded features that enhance its practicality and appeal, meeting the aspirations of today’s riders.”

 

The 2025 Shine 125 will be available in a total of six colour options – Pearl Igneous Black, Geny Gray Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Decent Blue Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue.

