Honda Motorcycles To Build New EV Production Facility In India

The manufacturer mentioned that the plant will be functional by 2028, and that products built at the facility will also be exported to overseas markets
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 28, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Honda has confirmed that it will build a dedicated plant for EVs in India.
  • Plant to be functional by 2028.
  • Products built at the plant to also be exported to foreign markets.

Honda Motorcycles has confirmed its plans to build a dedicated factory for its electric two-wheelers in India. This announcement comes just a few days after it launched the Activa e and the QC1 electric scooters for the Indian market. In its statement, the manufacturer mentioned that the plant will be functional by 2028 and that products built at the facility will also be exported to overseas markets such as South America.

 

Also Read2025 Honda Activa Launched At Rs 80,950
 

Honda Activae QC 1 1

Honda recently launched the QC1 and Activa e in India

 

Furthermore, Honda also revealed its plans to set up a new battery charging network in India to cater to its new set of EV customers. For this, Honda will make use of its extensive dealer network, which currently consists of 6,000 dealerships to set up chargers. The manufacturer plans to introduce more EVs with fixed batteries in the country, aside from the QC1, which recently went on sale. The company stated that it strives to sell its EVs in the price range where the TCO (total cost of ownership) for the three years of ownership will be equivalent to that of ICE models.

 

Also Read2025 Honda Activa 125 Launched At Rs 94,422; Gets New 4.2-inch TFT Display
 

Honda launched the Activa e and QC1 earlier this month, at prices of Rs 1.17 lakh and Rs 90,000 respectively. The duo are the very first all-electric two-wheeler offerings from Honda in the Indian market. The QC1 gets a fixed 1.5 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of 80 kilometres, while the Activa e is equipped with two 1.5 kWh swappable battery packs, that deliver a combined range of 102 km on a full charge.

 

Also Read2025 Honda Livo Launched At Rs 83,080; Gets New Digital Instrument Cluster
 

Furthermore, the manufacturer has also announced its plans to introduce 30 EVs by 2030 in the global market and scale up its sales figures to four million annual global sales by the same year. Of the 30, 13 models have already been introduced and are on sale in the global market. The company currently has a long-term plan in place to capture a 50 per cent share of the global two-wheeler market. 


 

