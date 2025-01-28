Honda Motorcycles To Build New EV Production Facility In India
By Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
Published on January 28, 2025
Highlights
- Honda has confirmed that it will build a dedicated plant for EVs in India.
- Plant to be functional by 2028.
- Products built at the plant to also be exported to foreign markets.
Honda Motorcycles has confirmed its plans to build a dedicated factory for its electric two-wheelers in India. This announcement comes just a few days after it launched the Activa e and the QC1 electric scooters for the Indian market. In its statement, the manufacturer mentioned that the plant will be functional by 2028 and that products built at the facility will also be exported to overseas markets such as South America.
Honda recently launched the QC1 and Activa e in India
Furthermore, Honda also revealed its plans to set up a new battery charging network in India to cater to its new set of EV customers. For this, Honda will make use of its extensive dealer network, which currently consists of 6,000 dealerships to set up chargers. The manufacturer plans to introduce more EVs with fixed batteries in the country, aside from the QC1, which recently went on sale. The company stated that it strives to sell its EVs in the price range where the TCO (total cost of ownership) for the three years of ownership will be equivalent to that of ICE models.
Honda launched the Activa e and QC1 earlier this month, at prices of Rs 1.17 lakh and Rs 90,000 respectively. The duo are the very first all-electric two-wheeler offerings from Honda in the Indian market. The QC1 gets a fixed 1.5 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of 80 kilometres, while the Activa e is equipped with two 1.5 kWh swappable battery packs, that deliver a combined range of 102 km on a full charge.
Furthermore, the manufacturer has also announced its plans to introduce 30 EVs by 2030 in the global market and scale up its sales figures to four million annual global sales by the same year. Of the 30, 13 models have already been introduced and are on sale in the global market. The company currently has a long-term plan in place to capture a 50 per cent share of the global two-wheeler market.
