Honda CB300R Recalled Over Faulty Headlight
Published on April 11, 2025
Highlights
- Recall affects units manufactured between 2018 and 2020
- Affected units could have a faulty headlight
- Inspection and rectification to be carried out free of charge
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has issued a voluntary recall for the CB300R manufactured between 2018 and 2020. The recall is to check and rectify an issue with the motorcycle’s headlight, which could cause it to stop working. Honda says the headlight unit's printed circuit board (PCB) and core wiring in affected units could be subject to fatigue-related failure, causing the headlamp to flicker or entirely shut off. The company did not reveal the number of units affected by the recall.
A statement from the company said, “The company has identified a concern in the internal PCB structure of the motorcycle’s headlight. The core wires could suffer a fatigue break at the root of terminals, resulting in the headlight flickering or shutting off.”
Honda says that it will individually reach out to all affected customers for inspection of their motorcycles with the replacement to be carried out free of cost.
The company also said that customers can also check if their bike is affected by the recall on the Honda Big Wing website using the model’s VIN number. Furthermore, it added that affected customers should book service appointments at the company’s dealerships in advance to streamline the process.
The CB300R is currently on sale in India in a single variant with two colour options - Pear Spartan Red and Matte Massive Grey. The bike is powered by a 286 cc, single-cylinder engine that puts out 30.7 bhp and 27.5 Nm of peak torque. It is priced at Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is sold via Honda's premium Big Wing dealership chain.
