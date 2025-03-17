2025 Honda Shine 100 Launched At Rs 68,767; Now OBD2B Compliant

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the 2025 Shine 100 entry-level motorcycle at a price of Rs 68,767 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The updated Shine 100 is now dearer by Rs 1,867, with the motorcycle now OBD2B-compliant, and getting a new colourway for the 2025 model year.



“The Shine 100 has been a strong player in the entry-level motorcycle segment, offering exceptional quality and comfort at an affordable price. With this latest upgrade, we are further enhancing its appeal and ensuring compliance with the latest emission norms while maintaining its renowned fuel efficiency and reliability,” said Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.





The 2025 model year Shine 100 (top) gets revised graphics and badging along with a new Black with Orange colourway.

Starting with the cosmetic updates, the Shine 100 now gets a revised livery design on the headlamp cowl, fuel tank and the side fairing. The badging, too, has been revised with the Honda logo missing the wing while the side fairing badging now reads ‘Shine 100’ instead of just Shine. There is a new colourway as well - Black with Orange - with the previously available Black with Gold no longer offered. Buyers can also pick from Black with Red, Black with Blue, Black with Gray, and Black with Green.



The bigger change to the motorcycle, however, is the powerplant, which is now OBD2B-compliant. The power output remains unchanged, with the 99.98 cc, single-cylinder mill continuing to develop 7.28 bhp at 7500 rpm and 8.04 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm. The unit continues to be paired with a 4-speed gearbox.



As before, the 2025 Shine 100 is offered in just one variant featuring alloy wheels and drum brakes.