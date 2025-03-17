Login
2025 Honda Shine 100 Launched At Rs 68,767; Now OBD2B Compliant

Other updates to the motorcycle include revised graphics and a new colourway.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 17, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Honda Shine now dearer by Rs 1,867
  • Gets revised graphics and new Black With Orange colour scheme
  • Continues to be offered in a single variant

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the 2025 Shine 100 entry-level motorcycle at a price of Rs 68,767 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The updated Shine 100 is now dearer by Rs 1,867, with the motorcycle now OBD2B-compliant, and getting a new colourway for the 2025 model year.
 

Also read: Honda H’ness CB350 To Get New Colourways; Launch Imminent
 

“The Shine 100 has been a strong player in the entry-level motorcycle segment, offering exceptional quality and comfort at an affordable price. With this latest upgrade, we are further enhancing its appeal and ensuring compliance with the latest emission norms while maintaining its renowned fuel efficiency and reliability,” said Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.


2025 Honda Shine 100 vs 2024 Shine 100

The 2025 model year Shine 100 (top) gets revised graphics and badging along with a new Black with Orange colourway.

 

Also Read: 2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched At Rs 1.57 Lakh; Gains TFT Dash With Bluetooth
 

Starting with the cosmetic updates, the Shine 100 now gets a revised livery design on the headlamp cowl, fuel tank and the side fairing. The badging, too, has been revised with the Honda logo missing the wing while the side fairing badging now reads ‘Shine 100’ instead of just Shine. There is a new colourway as well - Black with Orange - with the previously available Black with Gold no longer offered. Buyers can also pick from Black with Red, Black with Blue, Black with Gray, and Black with Green.
 

Also Read: 2025 Honda Shine 125 Launched With Digital Cluster And Updated Engine; Prices Start At Rs 84,493

 

The bigger change to the motorcycle, however, is the powerplant, which is now OBD2B-compliant. The power output remains unchanged, with the 99.98 cc, single-cylinder mill continuing to develop 7.28 bhp at 7500 rpm and 8.04 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm. The unit continues to be paired with a 4-speed gearbox.
 

As before, the 2025 Shine 100 is offered in just one variant featuring alloy wheels and drum brakes.

# Honda# Honda 2 wheelers# HMSI# Honda Motorcycle & Scooter# Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI)# Honda Shine# Honda Shine 100# Shine 100# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
