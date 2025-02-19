2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched At Rs 1.57 Lakh; Gains TFT Dash With Bluetooth
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 19, 2025
Highlights
- 2025 Honda Hornet launched in India
- Gets an OBD-2B compliant engine
- Priced at Rs 1.57 lakh (ex-showroom)
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the updated 2025 Hornet 2.0 in the Indian market, priced at Rs 1.57 lakh (ex-showroom). Lately, Honda has been upgrading its two-wheelers with OBD2B-compliant engines, ensuring adherence to the latest emission norms. Alongside mechanical updates, the motorcycle also receives cosmetic changes and additional features. The new Hornet 2.0 will be available through the brand’s Red Wing and BigWing dealerships across India.
Visually, the 2025 Hornet 2.0 sports refreshed graphics, in line with recent updates seen on other Honda motorcycles. The bike features an all-LED lighting system and is offered in four colour options: Pearl Igneous Black, Radiant Red Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic, and Mat Axis Grey Metallic.
Also Read: Honda NX200 Launched At Rs. 1.68 Lakh
The updated model also introduces several new features. It now comes equipped with a 4.2-inch TFT display that offers Bluetooth connectivity via the Honda RoadSync app. Additionally, there is a USB Type-C charging port too. On the safety front, the motorcycle now features Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and a dual-channel ABS.
Also Read: 2025 Honda Shine 125 Launched With Digital Cluster And Updated Engine; Prices Start At Rs 84,493
Powering the Hornet 2.0 is a 184.40cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that meets OBD-2B compliance standards. It belts out 16.76 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 15.7 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and benefits from an assist and slipper clutch.
In the Indian market, the Honda Hornet 2.0 goes up against the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS200, and other offerings in the same segment.
