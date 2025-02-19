Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Volvo EM 90Aston Martin New V12 VanquishMahindra Thar eNissan JukeMaruti Suzuki Wagon R Electric
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda CBR300RYamaha New MT-09KTM New 390 DukeDucati New Multistrada V2Kawasaki New Versys X-300
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched At Rs 1.57 Lakh; Gains TFT Dash With Bluetooth

The updated Hornet 2.0 gets an OBD-2B compliant engine, minor cosmetic changes and a few feature additions for 2025.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 19, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Honda Hornet launched in India
  • Gets an OBD-2B compliant engine
  • Priced at Rs 1.57 lakh (ex-showroom)

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the updated 2025 Hornet 2.0 in the Indian market, priced at Rs 1.57 lakh (ex-showroom). Lately, Honda has been upgrading its two-wheelers with OBD2B-compliant engines, ensuring adherence to the latest emission norms. Alongside mechanical updates, the motorcycle also receives cosmetic changes and additional features. The new Hornet 2.0 will be available through the brand’s Red Wing and BigWing dealerships across India.

 

Visually, the 2025 Hornet 2.0 sports refreshed graphics, in line with recent updates seen on other Honda motorcycles. The bike features an all-LED lighting system and is offered in four colour options: Pearl Igneous Black, Radiant Red Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic, and Mat Axis Grey Metallic.

 

Also Read: Honda NX200 Launched At Rs. 1.68 Lakh

 

2025 Hornet 2 0 launched 1

The updated model also introduces several new features. It now comes equipped with a 4.2-inch TFT display that offers Bluetooth connectivity via the Honda RoadSync app. Additionally, there is a USB Type-C charging port too. On the safety front, the motorcycle now features Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and a dual-channel ABS. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Honda Shine 125 Launched With Digital Cluster And Updated Engine; Prices Start At Rs 84,493

 

Powering the Hornet 2.0 is a 184.40cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that meets OBD-2B compliance standards. It belts out 16.76 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 15.7 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and benefits from an assist and slipper clutch. 

 

In the Indian market, the Honda Hornet 2.0 goes up against the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS200, and other offerings in the same segment. 

# Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI)# Honda Bikes# 2025 Honda Hornet 2.0# Honda Hornet 2.0# Honda Bikes India# Honda Bikes in india# Motorcycles# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • How does the new Aprilia Tuono 457 go up against the likes of challengers from KTM and Yamaha? Read on to find out.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 vs Yamaha MT-03, KTM 390 Duke: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared
  • The new colours include - Phantom Black / Pearl Metallic White, Phantom Black / Storm Grey, Lava Red Gloss / Pearl Metallic White, and Caspian Blue / Pearl Metallic White.
    2025 Triumph Speed T4 Gets 4 New Colours
  • Aprilia’s 457 family has finally expanded in India with the launch of the Tuono 457.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 Launched In India At Rs 3.95 Lakh
  • Upgraded to meet OBD2B emissions requirements, India’s best-selling 125 cc motorcycle now also brings a few more features, albeit at a higher price.
    2025 Honda Shine 125 Launched With Digital Cluster And Updated Engine; Prices Start At Rs 84,493
  • The latest 250 Adventure model gets an all-new design in the same vein as the larger 390 ADV.
    2025 KTM 250 Adventure Launched In India At Rs 2.60 Lakh

Latest Reviews

  • The updated Carens is expected to get styling updates in line with Kia’s EV range up front while the rear will feature styling similarities with the Seltos and Sonet.
    Kia Carens Facelift Spied On Test With Panoramic Sunroof And ADAS
  • The evolution of India’s crash testing programme aims to assess ADAS features and how they can be customised to suit Indian road conditions.
    Bharat NCAP 2.0 To Include ADAS Assessment In Crash Tests
  • Patented tech allows firefighters to flood the sealed battery module to prevent or control thermal runaway events.
    Renault's EV Battery Fire Suppression Tech Now Available For Free To All Carmakers
  • Aprilia has expanded its 457 family with the launch of the Tuono 457. How different is it from its fully-faired sibling, the RS 457, Let’s take a look.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 vs RS 457: What Are The Differences?
  • Expected to be named the Tera, the sub-4m SUV is likely to be built on the MQB 27 platform and is also likely to be powered by the same 1.0-litre TSI engine as found in the Kylaq.
    Kylaq-Based Volkswagen Sub-4M SUV Spied In Minimal Camo
  • The launch of the Nexon EV 45 had raised questions on how the Nexon EV’s line-up would shape up going forward with the new variant offering a minimal price difference over the Nexon EV LR.
    Tata Nexon EV LR 40.5 kWh Discontinued; Now Available Only With 30 kWh and 45 kWh Batteries
  • BMW Motorrad has confirmed the latest addition to its GS family will make its global debut later this year; likely at EICMA 2025.
    Production-Spec BMW F 450 GS To Debut Late 2025
  • The updated Hornet 2.0 gets an OBD-2B compliant engine, minor cosmetic changes and a few feature additions for 2025.
    2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched At Rs 1.57 Lakh; Gains TFT Dash With Bluetooth
  • Shipped in as a full import, the Land Cruiser 300 can be had in two trims - ZX and GR-S.
    2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Launched In India At Rs 2.31 Crore
  • How does the new Aprilia Tuono 457 go up against the likes of challengers from KTM and Yamaha? Read on to find out.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 vs Yamaha MT-03, KTM 390 Duke: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared

Research More on Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0
8.2

Honda Hornet 2.0

Starts at ₹ 1.39 - 1.4 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Hornet 2.0 Specifications
View Hornet 2.0 Features

Popular Honda Models

car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved