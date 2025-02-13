Honda NX200 Launched At Rs. 1.68 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced the launch of the new Honda NX200 at Rs. 1,68,499 (Ex-showroom). While the name is new, the bike essentially is a renamed Honda CB200X, not unlike the Honda NX500. The overall dimensions, design and silhouette of the NX200 is the same as the outgoing CB200X, but there are some minor feature updates, as well as an updated OBD2B-compiant 184.4 cc single-cylinder engine.

On the features list, the Honda NX200 now gets a 4.2-inch full-digital TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and Honda RoadSync app compatibility. With this new digital display, riders can access navigation, receive call notifications, as well as SMS alerts. Also included is a new USB C-type port to charge devices on the go.

The Honda NX200 is powered by an updated OBD2B-compliant 184.4 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine, which puts out 16.76 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 15.7 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The NX200 gets a 5-speed gearbox, with an assist and slipper clutch, and features dual-channel ABS. The NX200 also features Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) which ensures optimum rear wheel traction in different road surfaces and conditions.

The NX200 features an LED headlamp, LED turn indicators as well as an x-shaped taillight. It is offered in three colour options – Athletic Blue Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic and Pearl Igneous Black. The Honda NX200 will be available across Honda’s Red Wing and BigWing dealerships in India.