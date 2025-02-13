Login
Honda NX200 Launched At Rs. 1.68 Lakh

The Honda NX200 is essentially a rebranded Honda CB200X with an updated OBD2B-compiant engine and feature updates.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 13, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda NX200 is a rebranded Honda CB200X
  • Updated OBD2B-compliant 184.4 cc engine
  • New TFT display, with Bluetooth connectivity

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced the launch of the new Honda NX200 at Rs. 1,68,499 (Ex-showroom). While the name is new, the bike essentially is a renamed Honda CB200X, not unlike the Honda NX500. The overall dimensions, design and silhouette of the NX200 is the same as the outgoing CB200X, but there are some minor feature updates, as well as an updated OBD2B-compiant 184.4 cc single-cylinder engine.

 

Also Read: 2021 Honda CB200X Review

 

Honda NX 200 Launched m4

On the features list, the Honda NX200 now gets a 4.2-inch full-digital TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and Honda RoadSync app compatibility. With this new digital display, riders can access navigation, receive call notifications, as well as SMS alerts. Also included is a new USB C-type port to charge devices on the go.

 

Honda NX 200 m1

The Honda NX200 is powered by an updated OBD2B-compliant 184.4 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine, which puts out 16.76 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 15.7 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The NX200 gets a 5-speed gearbox, with an assist and slipper clutch, and features dual-channel ABS. The NX200 also features Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) which ensures optimum rear wheel traction in different road surfaces and conditions.

 

Honda NX 200 Launched m3

The NX200 features an LED headlamp, LED turn indicators as well as an x-shaped taillight.  It is offered in three colour options – Athletic Blue Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic and Pearl Igneous Black. The Honda NX200 will be available across Honda’s Red Wing and BigWing dealerships in India. 

# Honda NX200# Honda NX200 launched# Honda NX200 price# Bikes# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
