Honda Trademarks Name For 200 cc Adventure Bike In India

The Honda NX200, as it's likely to be called, will be based on the Honda Hornet 2.0, as carandbike had reported in October 2020.

The Honda AX-1 was a modified version of the Honda NX250 offered on sale in the late 1980s
The Honda AX-1 was a modified version of the Honda NX250 offered on sale in the late 1980s

  • Honda NX series bikes were dual-sport models sold in the '80s and '90s
  • The Honda NX650 Dominator was a popular model from the 1990s
  • HMSI President & CEO Atsushi Ogata had confirmed a Hornet 2.0 based ADV

Honda has trademarked the NX200 name in India, and it could well be a small-capacity adventure bike based on the Honda Hornet 2.0. In fact, last year, we had exclusive information that Honda Motorycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is working on expanding the Honda Hornet 2.0 platform, possibly to include a small-capacity adventure bike. Speaking to Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, editor-in-chief of carandbike in an exclusive interaction, Atsushi Ogata, President, CEO and MD, HMSI confirmed that Honda is looking to expand the Hornet 2.0 platform with a small capacity adventure bike.

nv786nqk

HMSI President, CEO and MD, Atsushi Ogata had confirmed to carandbike last year about an adventure motorcycle based on the Honda Hornet 2.0

"Adventure means, basically like a small cc, 200 cc or 160 cc, on-off models. And we have such kinds of crossover models in China, in ASEAN markets, the CRF and so on. We have made big investment for the Hornet 2.0 model, and we're under discussion to expand the model, and to utilise this new platform to offer more different categories, and one of the options is adventure. So, you will be able to see sooner or later," Ogata replied to a question on whether Honda was looking to introduce a small capacity adventure bike in India.

a4m2775

The Honda Hornet 2.0 gets a new 184.4 cc engine and new chassis, and will also take on 200 cc rivals

0 Comments

The Honda NX200 name, even if it makes it to production, may not be a hard-core off-road oriented model, but a soft-roader, or crossover, built for tarmac duties, but with limited off-road and adventure capability. In fact, Honda's NX series has been offered on sale in overseas markets, as crossover, or dual-sport models, and one of the most popular models in the NX series, was the Honda NX650, also called the Honda NX650 Dominator, which was in production from 1988 till 2003. The new Honda NX200 could well be a smaller dual-sport, with the same basic platform shared with the Hornet 2.0, but with longer travel suspension and different wheels to give it some adventure capability.

