Exclusive: Honda May Introduce A Small Adventure Motorcycle, Based On Hornet 2.0

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is riding high on a slew of all-new motorcycle launches. In the last couple of months, the company launched the Honda Hornet 2.0 and then the H'Ness CB350. Honda says that it invested significantly in both these platforms (The Hornet 2.0 and the CB350) and is exploring possibilities of expanding both platforms and offering motorcycles in different body styles in the near future. Speaking to Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, editor-in-chief, carandbike, Atsushi Ogata, President, CEO and MD, HMSI confirmed the same.

(The Honda Hornet 2.0 is powered by a 184 cc engine which makes 17 bhp of power, 16.1 Nm of peak torque)

He said "Adventure means real or full bike but basically like small cc, 200 cc or 160 cc. Also, we have such kind of crossover. It means on-off model. We have those in China, in ASEAN markets, the CRF and so on. So, why not! Because we have Hornet 2.0, so we have new platform, new engine, the same as the H'Ness. Also, the Hornet 2.0, we have big investment for this model. So now, under discussion to expand the variety and to utilise this kind of new platform and offer more different categories and one of the options is adventure. So, you will be able to see sooner or later."

(The Honda Hornet 2.0 gets gold-finished upside down forks, a 140-section rear tyre and single-channel ABS)

Ogata San suggests that since Honda has invested in the Hornet 2.0 platform, the ideal utilisation will be to increase the number of models being offered on that platform. Honda may develop a smaller 180-200 cc ADV in the near future and draw inspiration for design from its CRF 250L range, sold in other parts of the world. At present, the Hero Xpulse 200 does not have a direct rival but should Honda decide to bring in a new 180-200 cc bike, it will definitely develop the small ADV segment, offering more choices to the consumer, at a price point which is likely to similar to that of the Xpulse 200.

(Deliveries for the Honda Hornet 2.0 has begun across India)

Photo Credit: MRL Vlogs (YouTube)

The Honda Hornet 2.0 gets a 184 cc engine which is fuel-injected and makes 17 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with 16.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine gets Honda's programmed fuel injection (PGM-FI) with Honda Eco Technology (HET) and the PGM-FI incorporates eight on-board sensors to constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture for better efficiency and performance. HMSI says that the Hornet 2.0 delivers class-leading mid-range torque, and the engine ensures smooth power delivery with a roller rocker arm which helps in reducing friction losses.

