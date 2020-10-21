New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Exclusive: Honda May Introduce A Small Adventure Motorcycle, Based On Hornet 2.0

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is exploring possibilities utilising the Hornet 2.0 platform and introducing new models with that engine. One of them could be a small adventure bike.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Disclaimer: Honda Hornet 2.0 photo used for only representation purposes. expand View Photos
Disclaimer: Honda Hornet 2.0 photo used for only representation purposes.

Highlights

  • More models could be developed from the Honda Hornet 2.0 platform
  • One of them could be a small 180-200 cc ADV bike
  • Honda has invested significantly in the Hornet 2.0 platform

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is riding high on a slew of all-new motorcycle launches. In the last couple of months, the company launched the Honda Hornet 2.0 and then the H'Ness CB350. Honda says that it invested significantly in both these platforms (The Hornet 2.0 and the CB350) and is exploring possibilities of expanding both platforms and offering motorcycles in different body styles in the near future. Speaking to Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, editor-in-chief, carandbike, Atsushi Ogata, President, CEO and MD, HMSI confirmed the same.

Also Read: Exclusive: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Platform Could See More Models Being Developed

5l5h6sfk

(The Honda Hornet 2.0 is powered by a 184 cc engine which makes 17 bhp of power, 16.1 Nm of peak torque)

He said "Adventure means real or full bike but basically like small cc, 200 cc or 160 cc. Also, we have such kind of crossover. It means on-off model. We have those in China, in ASEAN markets, the CRF and so on. So, why not! Because we have Hornet 2.0, so we have new platform, new engine, the same as the H'Ness. Also, the Hornet 2.0, we have big investment for this model. So now, under discussion to expand the variety and to utilise this kind of new platform and offer more different categories and one of the options is adventure. So, you will be able to see sooner or later."

Also Read: Exclusive: Honda BigWing Retail Stores To Market 300-500 cc Bikes

4r2ic9sg

(The Honda Hornet 2.0 gets gold-finished upside down forks, a 140-section rear tyre and single-channel ABS)

Ogata San suggests that since Honda has invested in the Hornet 2.0 platform, the ideal utilisation will be to increase the number of models being offered on that platform. Honda may develop a smaller 180-200 cc ADV in the near future and draw inspiration for design from its CRF 250L range, sold in other parts of the world. At present, the Hero Xpulse 200 does not have a direct rival but should Honda decide to bring in a new 180-200 cc bike, it will definitely develop the small ADV segment, offering more choices to the consumer, at a price point which is likely to similar to that of the Xpulse 200.

Also Read: Honda To Introduce New 110 cc Motorcycle In India

bncli5vg

(Deliveries for the Honda Hornet 2.0 has begun across India)
Photo Credit: MRL Vlogs (YouTube)

0 Comments

The Honda Hornet 2.0 gets a 184 cc engine which is fuel-injected and makes 17 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with 16.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine gets Honda's programmed fuel injection (PGM-FI) with Honda Eco Technology (HET) and the PGM-FI incorporates eight on-board sensors to constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture for better efficiency and performance. HMSI says that the Hornet 2.0 delivers class-leading mid-range torque, and the engine ensures smooth power delivery with a roller rocker arm which helps in reducing friction losses.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Nissan Magnite Global Unveil Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date
New Nissan Magnite Global Unveil Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date
2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Unveiled
2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Unveiled
Mahindra Trademarks 'The Scorpio Sting' Name; Could It Be The Next-Generation Scorpio Moniker?
Mahindra Trademarks 'The Scorpio Sting' Name; Could It Be The Next-Generation Scorpio Moniker?
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 77,865
TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 77,865
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted At Dealership Without Camouflage
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted At Dealership Without Camouflage
Big Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3 Lakh On BS6 Cars This Festive Season
Big Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3 Lakh On BS6 Cars This Festive Season
Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-Benz EQC Gets A Tyre Puncture 
Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-Benz EQC Gets A Tyre Puncture 
2021 Suzuki Swift Facelift Goes On Sale In The UK
2021 Suzuki Swift Facelift Goes On Sale In The UK
Exclusive: Honda May Introduce A Small Adventure Motorcycle, Based On Hornet 2.0
Exclusive: Honda May Introduce A Small Adventure Motorcycle, Based On Hornet 2.0
Investors Keen To See Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Plan To Hit 2020 Delivery Goal
Investors Keen To See Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Plan To Hit 2020 Delivery Goal
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Recalled In The US
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Recalled In The US
Volkswagen Gauges Interest In Ducati Brand As A Prelude To Potential Sale: Report
Volkswagen Gauges Interest In Ducati Brand As A Prelude To Potential Sale: Report
New Nissan Magnite Global Unveil Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date
New Nissan Magnite Global Unveil Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date
2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Unveiled
2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Unveiled
Mahindra Trademarks 'The Scorpio Sting' Name; Could It Be The Next-Generation Scorpio Moniker?
Mahindra Trademarks 'The Scorpio Sting' Name; Could It Be The Next-Generation Scorpio Moniker?
Daimler Chief Eyes China Growth As Trade Tensions Rise
Daimler Chief Eyes China Growth As Trade Tensions Rise
Ferrari And Renault Pass 2022 Crash Tests: Report
Ferrari And Renault Pass 2022 Crash Tests: Report
28 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Emerge At Toyota's Bidadi Plant This Month
28 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Emerge At Toyota's Bidadi Plant This Month
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: All You Need To Know
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: All You Need To Know
Tesla May Build A Battery Plant In Indonesia 
Tesla May Build A Battery Plant In Indonesia 
UBCO EV Brand Reveals 2WD Electric Utility Bikes
UBCO EV Brand Reveals 2WD Electric Utility Bikes
New Nissan Magnite Global Unveil Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date
New Nissan Magnite Global Unveil Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date
2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far
2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted At Dealership Without Camouflage
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted At Dealership Without Camouflage

Honda CB Shine

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda CB Shine
Price Starts
₹ 68,812 - 73,512
EMI Starts
₹ 2,269 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Activa 5G

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Honda Activa 5G
Price Starts
₹ 54,632 - 56,897
EMI Starts
₹ 1,802 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CB Shine SP

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda CB Shine SP
Price Starts
₹ 64,098 - 68,015
EMI Starts
₹ 2,114 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Dio

Scooter, 55 Kmpl
Honda Dio
Price Starts
₹ 61,497 - 64,847
EMI Starts
₹ 2,028 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CB Unicorn 160

Commuter, 62 Kmpl
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Price Starts
₹ 94,548
EMI Starts
₹ 3,118 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda SP 125

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda SP 125
Price Starts
₹ 74,407 - 78,607
EMI Starts
₹ 2,454 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Livo

Commuter, 74 Kmpl
Honda Livo
Price Starts
₹ 70,056 - 74,256
EMI Starts
₹ 2,310 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Activa 6G

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Honda Activa 6G
Price Starts
₹ 65,419 - 66,919
EMI Starts
₹ 2,157 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda H Ness CB 350

Cruiser, 0 Kmpl
Honda H Ness CB 350
Price Starts
₹ 1.85 - 1.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,101 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Hornet 2.0

Sports, 40 Kmpl
Honda Hornet 2.0
Price Starts
₹ 1.27 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,185 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CB Unicorn 150

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Price Starts
₹ 78,815
EMI Starts
₹ 2,599 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CD 110 Dream

Commuter, 74 Kmpl
Honda CD 110 Dream
Price Starts
₹ 64,505 - 65,505
EMI Starts
₹ 2,127 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda X-Blade

Commuter, 45 Kmpl
Honda X-Blade
Price Starts
₹ 1.07 - 1.11 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,518 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Grazia

Scooter, 54 Kmpl
Honda Grazia
Price Starts
₹ 73,912 - 80,978
EMI Starts
₹ 2,437 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Aviator

Scooter, 49 Kmpl
Honda Aviator
Price Starts
₹ 55,832 - 60,186
EMI Starts
₹ 1,841 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Dream Yuga

Commuter, 72 Kmpl
Honda Dream Yuga
Price Starts
₹ 54,247
EMI Starts
₹ 1,789 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Activa 125 FI

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Honda Activa 125 FI
Price Starts
₹ 68,997 - 75,997
EMI Starts
₹ 2,275 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Gold Wing

Cruiser, 14 Kmpl
Honda Gold Wing
Price Starts
₹ 27.79 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 91,644 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CBR 1000RR

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Honda CBR 1000RR
Price Starts
₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 54,190 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CB300R

Sports, 30.2 Kmpl
Honda CB300R
Price Starts
₹ 2.42 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,980 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Dream Neo

Commuter, 74 Kmpl
Honda Dream Neo
Price Starts
₹ 52,299 - 52,590
EMI Starts
₹ 1,725 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CBR650R

Sports, 25 Kmpl
Honda CBR650R
Price Starts
₹ 7.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,392 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CB 1000R

Sports, 16 Kmpl
Honda CB 1000R
Price Starts
₹ 13.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 44,125 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Africa Twin

Off Road, 16 Kmpl
Honda Africa Twin
Price Starts
₹ 13.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 44,518 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CB1000R Plus

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Honda CB1000R Plus
Price Starts
₹ 14.47 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 47,705 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

Off Road, 20.4 - 20.8 Kmpl
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Price Starts
₹ 15.35 - 16.1 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 50,618 11.5% / 3 yrs
2020 Honda WR-V BS6 Review, VW Polo 1.0 TSI Review
17:41
2020 Honda WR-V BS6 Review, VW Polo 1.0 TSI Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 17-Aug-20 07:36 AM IST
2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Facelift, TVS Apache RR310
19:44
2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Facelift, TVS Apache RR310
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 18-Jul-20 05:30 PM IST
Suzuki Price Hike, Honda Production Deferred, UK's Bestselling Bike In June
03:26
Suzuki Price Hike, Honda Production Deferred, UK's Bestselling Bike In June
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Jul-20 06:24 PM IST
2020 Honda City Review: Petrol & Diesel Tested
18:13
2020 Honda City Review: Petrol & Diesel Tested
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 04-Jul-20 06:31 AM IST
Vitara Brezza Facelift, Honda Activa 6G Review, Audi A8 L Review
22:34
Vitara Brezza Facelift, Honda Activa 6G Review, Audi A8 L Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Mar-20 12:09 AM IST
2020 Honda Activa 6G Review | The King Of Scooters Updated
06:13
2020 Honda Activa 6G Review | The King Of Scooters Updated
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Feb-20 09:59 AM IST
Revolt RV400, Mahindra Thar 700, Honda Amaze Ace Edition
04:23
Revolt RV400, Mahindra Thar 700, Honda Amaze Ace Edition
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Jun-19 08:13 PM IST
Yamaha MT-15, Mercedes-Benz-V-Class, Inside Honda Car India's Factory
21:30
Yamaha MT-15, Mercedes-Benz-V-Class, Inside Honda Car India's Factory
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Apr-19 08:30 PM IST
Honda Civic Launch, 2019 Bajaj Dominar and 2019 BMW F 750 GS Review
19:53
Honda Civic Launch, 2019 Bajaj Dominar and 2019 BMW F 750 GS Review
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 16-Mar-19 09:30 PM IST
2019 Honda Civic Review And Nitin Gadkari Awarded Global NCAP Innovation Award
20:26
2019 Honda Civic Review And Nitin Gadkari Awarded Global NCAP Innovation Award
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 18-Feb-19 08:30 PM IST
Colors1
Colors1
Images10
Images10
Images2
Images2
Sp 125 Digital
Sp 125 Digital
Sp 125 Passlight
Sp 125 Passlight
Sp 125 Suspension
Sp 125 Suspension
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
Sports Red
Sports Red
Honda Livo Tail Light
Honda Livo Tail Light
Honda Livo Speedometer
Honda Livo Speedometer
Honda Livo Killswitch
Honda Livo Killswitch
Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
Honda Cd 110 Silent Start With Acg
Honda Cd 110 Silent Start With Acg
Honda Cd 110 Start Stop Switch
Honda Cd 110 Start Stop Switch
Honda Cd 110 Passing Switch
Honda Cd 110 Passing Switch
Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
Honda Grazia Digital Display
Honda Grazia Digital Display
Honda Grazia Engine
Honda Grazia Engine
Honda Grazia Fuel Lid
Honda Grazia Fuel Lid
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
New Nissan Magnite Global Unveil Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date
New Nissan Magnite Global Unveil Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date
2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far
2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities