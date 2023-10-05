Honda Africa Twin Range Updated For 2024; India Launch Next Year
By Janak Sorap
1 mins read
05-Oct-23 05:52 PM IST
Highlights
- Receives an updated styling
- DCT gearbox has been heavily reworked
- To be launched in India in 2024
The Honda Africa Twin is an iconic dual-sport motorcycle that has a rich history of competing in the Paris-Dakar rally and winning it four times in the late 1980s. The motorcycle has a long legacy and is the flagship dual-sport offering by Honda in its product portfolio. The current-generation Africa Twin is a popular machine among adventure and touring enthusiasts which has now been updated for the year 2024. Honda sells two variants of the motorcycle, the CRF1100L Africa Twin and the Africa Twin Adventure Sports, both having undergone an extensive update for a better ride experience.
On the design front, the front fairing and the corresponding side panels have been revised for better long-distance comfort, while a new five-position adjustable screen adorns the centre console. The main significant updates are to the mechanical side of things. Starting with the motor, the compression ratio has been increased, taking the torque output to 112 Nm at 5,500 rpm compared to 103 Nm at 6,250 rpm on the current version. The DCT has been revised for better rideability, earlier downshifts, and better detection to hold a gear while the bike is taking a corner. Honda has also worked on the initial throttle opening to provide a more neutral feeling that is similar to the normal manual clutch operation.
Coming to the cycle parts, the Adventure Sport variant is available with a smaller 19-inch front end and reduced suspension travel at both ends. Speaking of suspension, the motorcycle can now be opted with Showa fully-adjustable manual suspension at both ends and or specced with Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (EERA) kit, for on-the-fly damping adjustments when riding on and off-road.
Also Read: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Registers Over 5 Lakh Units Sale
Honda is offering the Africa Twin in two colour options Grand Prix Red and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic. Meanwhile, the Adventure Sports variant is available in Pearl Glare White and the iconic Tricolour livery. In India, Honda the Africa Twin currently retails at Rs 16 lakh to Rs 17.55 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the transmission type. Expect the prices to go up once the 2024 model reaches our shores.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Honda Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-17631 second ago
The success of the Grand Vitara has also propelled Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail chain, Nexa to a 15% market share in the overall Indian passenger car market.
-15710 second ago
The Valkyrie LMH will be powered by a highly modified version of Aston Martin's V12 engine
-14017 second ago
Müller-Ötvös will step down from the helm of Rolls-Royce following a 14-year tenure.
-11224 second ago
Nissan will reveal pricing for Kuro Edition on October 12
-10394 second ago
Everything from styling, engine and gearbox, and cycle parts have been upgraded and improved on the dual-sport motorcycle
-6467 second ago
Nissan Motors India has seen a growth in the export sales numbers with it reaching the highest since the past four years
-5381 second ago
The company has not made any significant changes in terms of features and powertrain
-4751 second ago
HMSI sold a total of 5,26,998 units during September 2023, marking a year-over-year growth of 2 per cent
21 minutes ago
The motorcycle is powered by a 999 cc engine, and can reach a top speed of 280 kmph
55 minutes ago
The Citroen C3 Aircross is offered in three variants – You, Plus and Max, and will be available in both 5- and 5+2-seater options. The 5+2 seating option is only offered with the Plus and Max variants, for an additional premium of Rs. 35,000.
1 year ago
The recall has been issued after the company identified an improper setting of the program in the PGM-FI unit of the motorcycles, which could stall the engine while riding.
The Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin gets subtle updates for 2022 in form of new colours, few new features and refined DCT settings. The updated model is likely to be launched in India in 2022.
Patent filings by Honda reveal a more powerful version of the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin, with a turbocharged engine.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports In India. Prices for the new model start at Rs. 15.96 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is exploring possibilities utilising the Hornet 2.0 platform and introducing new models with that engine. One of them could be a small adventure bike.