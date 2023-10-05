Honda Africa Twin Range Updated For 2024; India Launch Next Year

The Honda Africa Twin is an iconic dual-sport motorcycle that has a rich history of competing in the Paris-Dakar rally and winning it four times in the late 1980s. The motorcycle has a long legacy and is the flagship dual-sport offering by Honda in its product portfolio. The current-generation Africa Twin is a popular machine among adventure and touring enthusiasts which has now been updated for the year 2024. Honda sells two variants of the motorcycle, the CRF1100L Africa Twin and the Africa Twin Adventure Sports, both having undergone an extensive update for a better ride experience.



On the design front, the front fairing and the corresponding side panels have been revised for better long-distance comfort, while a new five-position adjustable screen adorns the centre console. The main significant updates are to the mechanical side of things. Starting with the motor, the compression ratio has been increased, taking the torque output to 112 Nm at 5,500 rpm compared to 103 Nm at 6,250 rpm on the current version. The DCT has been revised for better rideability, earlier downshifts, and better detection to hold a gear while the bike is taking a corner. Honda has also worked on the initial throttle opening to provide a more neutral feeling that is similar to the normal manual clutch operation.

Coming to the cycle parts, the Adventure Sport variant is available with a smaller 19-inch front end and reduced suspension travel at both ends. Speaking of suspension, the motorcycle can now be opted with Showa fully-adjustable manual suspension at both ends and or specced with Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (EERA) kit, for on-the-fly damping adjustments when riding on and off-road.

Honda is offering the Africa Twin in two colour options Grand Prix Red and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic. Meanwhile, the Adventure Sports variant is available in Pearl Glare White and the iconic Tricolour livery. In India, Honda the Africa Twin currently retails at Rs 16 lakh to Rs 17.55 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the transmission type. Expect the prices to go up once the 2024 model reaches our shores.