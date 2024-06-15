Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Volkswagen VirtusHyundai Venue N LineBMW M4Toyota GlanzaHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
MINI Cooper SE 2024Renault ArkanaVolvo EX30 RechargeLotus EmiraLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Matter AERABMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2Harley-Davidson Breakout
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF MT-07Yamaha YZF R7EeVe TeseroDucati Hypermotard 659KTM 790 Adventure
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Honda Eying Small-Capacity Adventure Bike Segment In India?

A recently organised customer clinic in Bangalore had the CRF 300L, CRF 300 Rally and Sahara 300 for the select customers to experience and provide their feedback on the motorcycles
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda keen on expanding its adventure portfolio
  • Honda CRF 300L, CRF 300 Rally and Sahara 300 showcased at a customer clinic event
  • Good probability of at least one model being launched in India

Honda’s current portfolio of adventure-focused motorcycles consists of the NX500, Transalp XL750 and the flagship Africa Twin. These motorcycles fall in the premium segment ranging from middleweight to litre-class with prices upwards of six lakh ex-showroom onwards. However, a major chunk of the Indian adventure-focussed two-wheeler market is concentrated in the small-capacity segment. 

Honda CRF Bigrock Edited 3

Taking note of this, Honda recently conducted a customer clinic by inviting a select bunch of motorcyclists to test and experience three motorcycles – the CRF 300L, CRF 300 Rally and Sahara 300, at BigRock Dirtpark in Bangalore. Present at the clinic also were officials from Honda Japan to understand the preference and the feedback from the riders on the adventure and off-road focused machines. This activity confirms that Honda is having keen interest and is gauging the small-capacity adventure segment of the Indian market.

 

Also Read: Honda Sahara 300 ADV Unveiled As A Successor To The XRE 300

Honda CRF Bigrock Edited 4

Of the three motorcycles, the CRF 300L and CRF 300 Rally are more inclined towards the off-road side due to the tall and forward-biased riding triangle, high ground clearance, long suspension travel, flat seat and upswept exhaust. While the CRF 300L’s bodywork design takes inspiration from motocross bikes, the CRF 300 Rally follows the design cues of a rally bike. Both motorcycles share the same powertrain which is a 286cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled mill that registers 26.9bhp and 26.6Nm, and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Honda CRF Bigrock Edited 5

Coming to the Sahara 300, it is an adventure-focussed go-anywhere motorcycle that also offers a similar riding stance with more focus on comfort. It also offers high ground clearance, long travel suspension, and dual-purpose tyres. The motorcycle borrows its design cues from the now discontinued CB500X. For the powertrain, the Sahara 300 is powered by a slightly larger 293cc, single-cylinder air-oil cooled mill that is same as the CB300F Honda sells in India. The motor is rated to produce 24.4bhp and 26.5Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
 

Also Read: Is Honda Developing A Royal Enfield Himalayan Rival?

Honda CRF Bigrock Edited 6

As of now, it is too early to confirm which of the three motorcycles Honda will consider bringing to India via the CKD route. Considering the fact that the Sahara 300 shares its powertrain with the CB300F which is an air-cooled unit, and is a slightly more versatile motorcycle due to its adventure-touring character, we feel that Honda might initially consider the Sahara 300 first, followed by the CRF 300L and CRF 300 Rally depending on the response. 

However, the most crucial factor that Honda needs to consider is the pricing as there already are other competing brands like KTM, Royal Enfield and Hero MotoCorp present. As far as a timeline is concerned, it would be safe to expect around two years for the brand to evaluate the collected data and responses, and plan the launch of the motorcycles.

Image Source

# Honda# Honda CRF# Honda Sahara 300# motorcycles# dual-sport motorcycle# off-road bike# adventure bikes# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Currently under development, the Brixton Storr 1200 will be powered by the same 1,222cc parallel-twin mill from the Cromwell 1200 but with a different tune
    Brixton Storr 1200 Neo-Retro Adventure Bike Images Leaked
  • TVS’ flagship streetbike Apache RTR 310 has been facing issues concerning vibrations at high speeds and throttle lag concerns
    TVS Apache RTR 310 Vibrations And Throttle Lag Issues Attended Through Service Camp
  • The motorcycle is expected to be launched in the international market next year, with chances of it making it to India as well
    Next-Gen KTM 990 Adventure Spied During Test!
  • The all-new CNG-powered motorcycle from Bajaj is now scheduled for launch on July 18, 2024
    Bajaj CNG Bike Launch Delayed By A Month
  • The Austrian two-wheeler brand has collaborated with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd. and will be entering the Indian market with four models in the festive season
    Brixton Motorcycles Announces Its Official Entry Into India

Latest News

  • The 2024 Isuzu MU-X facelift is based on the second-generation version that arrived globally in 2020 and gets comprehensive upgrades
    2024 Isuzu MU-X Facelift Unveiled
  • A recently organised customer clinic in Bangalore had the CRF 300L, CRF 300 Rally and Sahara 300 for the select customers to experience and provide their feedback on the motorcycles
    Honda Eying Small-Capacity Adventure Bike Segment In India?
  • This particular car will be handed to the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust to be preserved as part of its heritage collection
    Final Jaguar F-Type Rolls Off Production Line
  • Kia America said that select models could provide potentially inadequate headliner protection during a crash
    Kia EV9 Electric SUV Recalled In The US
  • After years of daydreaming, I finally got my first taste of the racetrack. Although far from glamorous, some moments there make it all worth it
    Learning The Art Of Motorcycle Racing At TVS' Young Media Rider Program 8.0
  • Based on the STLA Smart platform, the new Grande Panda measures in at 3.99 metres in length and is mechanically-related to the Euro-spec Citroen C3.
    Fiat Grande Panda Debuts As Boxy Sub-4M Hatchback
  • Additionally, Bajaj has also updated the Pulsar 125, 150 and 220F with new graphics and a digital instrument cluster
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 Gains USD Fork; Priced At Rs 1.40 Lakh
  • Following a positive inaugural season, CEAT remains the title sponsor, continuing its successful partnership with ISRL as the league grows in popularity.
    CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League Season 2 Dates Announced
  • Kevin Estre was the star of qualifying as he secured pole in his Porsche 963 with a last-minute lap of 3m24.634s.
    Porsche’s Kevin Estre Snatches Pole From Cadillac in Le Mans 24 Hours Hyperpole Qualifier
  • The Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole Lego set is a detailed recreation of the supercar complete with scissor doors and a V12 engine.
    Lego Reveals New Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole Set

Popular Honda Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Honda Eying Small-Capacity Adventure Bike Segment In India?
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved