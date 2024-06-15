Honda Eying Small-Capacity Adventure Bike Segment In India?

Honda’s current portfolio of adventure-focused motorcycles consists of the NX500, Transalp XL750 and the flagship Africa Twin. These motorcycles fall in the premium segment ranging from middleweight to litre-class with prices upwards of six lakh ex-showroom onwards. However, a major chunk of the Indian adventure-focussed two-wheeler market is concentrated in the small-capacity segment.

Taking note of this, Honda recently conducted a customer clinic by inviting a select bunch of motorcyclists to test and experience three motorcycles – the CRF 300L, CRF 300 Rally and Sahara 300, at BigRock Dirtpark in Bangalore. Present at the clinic also were officials from Honda Japan to understand the preference and the feedback from the riders on the adventure and off-road focused machines. This activity confirms that Honda is having keen interest and is gauging the small-capacity adventure segment of the Indian market.

Of the three motorcycles, the CRF 300L and CRF 300 Rally are more inclined towards the off-road side due to the tall and forward-biased riding triangle, high ground clearance, long suspension travel, flat seat and upswept exhaust. While the CRF 300L’s bodywork design takes inspiration from motocross bikes, the CRF 300 Rally follows the design cues of a rally bike. Both motorcycles share the same powertrain which is a 286cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled mill that registers 26.9bhp and 26.6Nm, and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Coming to the Sahara 300, it is an adventure-focussed go-anywhere motorcycle that also offers a similar riding stance with more focus on comfort. It also offers high ground clearance, long travel suspension, and dual-purpose tyres. The motorcycle borrows its design cues from the now discontinued CB500X. For the powertrain, the Sahara 300 is powered by a slightly larger 293cc, single-cylinder air-oil cooled mill that is same as the CB300F Honda sells in India. The motor is rated to produce 24.4bhp and 26.5Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.



As of now, it is too early to confirm which of the three motorcycles Honda will consider bringing to India via the CKD route. Considering the fact that the Sahara 300 shares its powertrain with the CB300F which is an air-cooled unit, and is a slightly more versatile motorcycle due to its adventure-touring character, we feel that Honda might initially consider the Sahara 300 first, followed by the CRF 300L and CRF 300 Rally depending on the response.

However, the most crucial factor that Honda needs to consider is the pricing as there already are other competing brands like KTM, Royal Enfield and Hero MotoCorp present. As far as a timeline is concerned, it would be safe to expect around two years for the brand to evaluate the collected data and responses, and plan the launch of the motorcycles.

