Honda Sahara 300 ADV Unveiled As A Successor To The XRE 300

Honda has introduced the new Sahara 300 adventure motorcycle in the Brazilian market, bringing an entry-level offering to the segment. The new Honda Sahara 300 is flex-fuel compatible and replaces the popular XRE 300 in the company’s stable. The new adventure tourer comes with a host of changes over the XRE for Brazil while borrowing cues from the brand’s global ADV lineup.

The 2024 Honda Sahara 300 features new styling and bodywork on the same lines as the CB500X and the Honda XL750 Transalp. The lean styling gets the Dakar rally bike-inspired lines with the LED headlamp up front, half-fairing and a tall stance. The seat height measures at 855 mm, which is quite high but also makes way for a ground clearance of 220 mm on the motorcycle.

Power on the new Honda Sahara 300 comes from the 293 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with a single overhead camshaft (SOHC), unlike the XRE 300 which had a DOHC setup. However, power figures have gone up on the new ADV. The Sahara 300 can run on ethanol and petrol fuel options. In the ethanol mode, the engine produces 25.2 bhp, as against 24.8 bhp in petrol. Peak torque stays the same at 27 Nm. A light kerb weight of 149 kg should make it an easy motorcycle to throw around on trails.

The equipment list also includes telescopic forks at the front with 245 mm of travel. The rear gets a preload adjustable monoshock with 225 mm of travel. The bike gets a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel setup. It gets wire spokes with dual-purpose tyres. Other features include a 5-inch digital instrument console, Type-C USB charging, dual-channel ABS and more.

The Honda Sahara 300 is now on sale in Brazil in three variants - Standard, Rally and Adventure. The adventure motorcycle is priced at 27,090 Brazilian Real (around Rs. 4.50 lakh) for the Standard variant. The price goes up marginally to 27,690 Brazilian Real (around Rs. 4.60 lakh) for the Rally variant. The top-spec Sahara 300 Adventure variant is priced at 28,650 Brazilian Real (around Rs 4.76 lakh).

It’s unclear if Honda plans to launch the Sahara 300 in other markets outside of Brazil and South America. Honda is said to be working on a different adventure bike for India based on the CB350 platform.