Honda Cross Cub 110 Launched In Foreign Markets

The Honda Cub is a simple motorcycle that needs no introduction. It holds the record for the highest-selling two-wheeler globally and it only gets better with the launch of its adventure-ready version in the Chinese markets. Called the Cross Cub 110, the features upgrades that make it utilitarian and rugged. Besides the standard Cub which has become more of a lifestyle symbol, Honda also has the Hunter Cub, an off-road-ready version of the humble Cub, sold in the international markets.



Coming back to the Cross Cub 110, it sits between the standard Cub and the Hunter Cub. On the styling and equipment front, the Cross Cub features a headlamp guard, fork gators and block-pattern tyres. Additionally, even the ground clearance has been increased to take on rough roads and B roads without scraping the underbody/engine.



Powering the Honda Cross Cub 110 is a frugal 110cc single-pot motor that churns out 8 bhp of peak power and comes mated to a 4-speed gearbox. The motorcycle has a rated top speed of 85 kmph. The Cross Cub is suspended by a telescopic fork setup at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is done by a disc-drum setup.

Also Read: 2024 Honda Grom Unveiled

Honda is currently selling the Cross Cub 110 in the Chinese market and is likely to introduce it to other markets as well. As for India, there are no plans of launching the Cub anytime soon, but it would be interesting to have it here provided Honda manufactures it locally to keep it accessible.

Source