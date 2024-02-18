2024 Honda Grom Unveiled
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 18, 2024
Highlights
- Receives new design updated
- Two new colourways introduced
- Powered by a 124cc motor that registers 10 bhp and 11.1 Nm
The Grom is a compact mini motorcycle that Honda sells in the domestic and international markets. First introduced in 2014, the Grom has earned itself quite a popularity for its compact size and fun nature. Now, Honda has unveiled the 2024 edition of the Grom in Japan and it has undergone a design update and received new colourways.
Also Read: CFMoto Unveils Honda Grom-Rivalling Papio XO-1
On the design aspect, the Grom now features fresh fascia with a new headlamp cluster and, a chunkier fuel tank section with sleek brushed steel accents. The tail section continues to be the same featuring a minimalistic look. The 2024 edition of the mini motorcycle comes with two new liveries – Pearl Horizon White and Matte Gunpowder Black.
Held together by a steel mono-backbone frame, the Grom is powered by a 124cc single-pot air-cooled mill that churns out 10 bhp and 11.1 Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The Grom is suspended by USDs and a monoshock and features disc brakes at both ends from braking.
Till now, Honda has refrained from bringing the Grom to India. However, owing to the changing demographic of the Indian two-wheeler market, we can only hope that Honda decides to bring this fun compact mini motorcycle to our shores.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-11724 second ago
Dedicated to the clothing and lifestyle brand Supreme, this Streetfighter V4 S Supreme is the newest special edition variant
-2826 second ago
The 2024 Eliminator 400 brings with it new colours, mild tweaks to the design and some additional features.
-466 second ago
The M16 is the second motorcycle to be launched in India by the EV manufacturer.
2 hours ago
SIAM said that by overall volume Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest vehicle sales, followed by Maharashtra.
3 hours ago
The R2 will be a smaller, more affordable electric SUV from the EV brand and will take on the Tesla Model Y
4 hours ago
JBM has expanded its electric bus fleet in New Delhi to 500 units following the induction of 300 new Ecolife buses to the Delhi public transport fleet.
6 hours ago
Limited to 300 units, the G-Class Stronger Than Diamond Edition gets a unique exterior paint finish and features 0.25-carat diamonds inside the cabin.
21 hours ago
The motorcycle was previously offered on sale in India back in 2017, before being discontinued
21 hours ago
Kawasaki has updated the Z650RS for 2024, and it now comes with a traction control system.
1 day ago
The brand has updated its NS offerings for 2024 to keep pace with competitors in their respective segments.
2 years ago
The Honda Grom gets a 5-speed gearbox, more fuel tank capacity, as well as other cosmetic changes, promising more fun to fans of the mini motorcycle.
3 years ago
It's not the first time the Honda Grom has created news in India, and a test mule was spotted as far back as 2017.
3 years ago
The Honda Grom is not sold in India, but the 125 cc mini-bike is a popular model in some South East Asian markets, and also quite the rage in Europe.
6 years ago
The Honda Grom mini motorcycle and the Honda Scoopy scooter spotted testing recently in India, may not be launched after all, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) Senior Vice President Y S Guleria has told CarandBike. Honda will be launching a new scooter and a new motorcycle in the next few months.
6 years ago
The small motorcycle from Honda has been spotted testing for the first time in India, leading to speculation that the Honda Grom may be launched in India.