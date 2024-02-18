Login

2024 Honda Grom Unveiled

The mini motorcycle is powered by a 124cc single-pot motor and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Receives new design updated
  • Two new colourways introduced
  • Powered by a 124cc motor that registers 10 bhp and 11.1 Nm

The Grom is a compact mini motorcycle that Honda sells in the domestic and international markets. First introduced in 2014, the Grom has earned itself quite a popularity for its compact size and fun nature. Now, Honda has unveiled the 2024 edition of the Grom in Japan and it has undergone a design update and received new colourways.

 

Also Read: CFMoto Unveils Honda Grom-Rivalling Papio XO-1

 

On the design aspect, the Grom now features fresh fascia with a new headlamp cluster and, a chunkier fuel tank section with sleek brushed steel accents. The tail section continues to be the same featuring a minimalistic look. The 2024 edition of the mini motorcycle comes with two new liveries – Pearl Horizon White and Matte Gunpowder Black.

 

Held together by a steel mono-backbone frame, the Grom is powered by a 124cc single-pot air-cooled mill that churns out 10 bhp and 11.1 Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The Grom is suspended by USDs and a monoshock and features disc brakes at both ends from braking.

Till now, Honda has refrained from bringing the Grom to India. However, owing to the changing demographic of the Indian two-wheeler market, we can only hope that Honda decides to bring this fun compact mini motorcycle to our shores.

