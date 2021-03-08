carandbike logo
search

2022 Honda Grom Unveiled

The Honda Grom gets a 5-speed gearbox, more fuel tank capacity, as well as other cosmetic changes, promising more fun to fans of the mini motorcycle.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
The 2022 Honda Grom gets a 5-speed gearbox, and other changes, including new colours expand View Photos
The 2022 Honda Grom gets a 5-speed gearbox, and other changes, including new colours

Highlights

  • Updated Honda Grom gets five-speed gearbox
  • 34-teeth rear sprocket, revised instrument console and bigger fuel tank
  • Honda Grom unlikely to be introduced in India

Honda has unveiled an updated Honda Grom for 2022, with a range of updates which promises to make the iconic model even more fun to ride! Since its launch in 2014, Honda has sold more than 7,50,000 of the Grom mini-bikes worldwide, and it certainly has its own fan following, around the world. Now in its third generation, the 2022 Honda Grom is getting a makeover to increase its appeal and to make it even more fun to ride, provided it's sold in your geography, or country. Unfortunately for us though, the Grom is not offered on sale in India.

Also Read: Race-Prepped Honda Grom Announced For 2021

jh493d04

Honda has sold 7,50,000 Groms worldwide since the model was introduced in 2014

For 2022, the Grom gets a five-speed gearbox, which is likely to add more versatility. Previous models only came with a four-speed gearbox. The rear sprocket on the Grom has been increased from 34 teeth to 38 teeth, which is expected to improve acceleration from the get-go. The fuel tank capacity has also been increased on the 2022 model, with volume hiked from 5.5 litres to 6 litres. The seat has been flattened as well, to make riding the Grom for longer stints more comfortable than before.

Also Read: New Honda Grom Expected With Updated Engine

Newsbeep
m1f09lb

2022 Honda Grom gets a 5-speed gearbox, more fuel tank capacity and other updates

The 2022 model also gets a LCD instrument console, which comes with more information, including a gear position indicator. On the Grom SP version, ABS is also offered, as well as a new Pearl White colour scheme with gold-accented wheels and forks. Additional colour options include Queen Bee Yellow, Matte Black Metallic and Candy Blue.

0 Comments

So, will the updated Honda Grom finally make it to India? We sure hope so. But considering the lacklustre response to such a model (remember the NAVI?), it's unlikely that Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will see a business case for manufacturing and launching the Grom in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Honda Bikes

  • Colors1
    Colors1
  • Images10
    Images10
  • Images2
    Images2
  • Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
    Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
  • Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
    Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
  • Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
    Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
  • Sp 125 Digital
    Sp 125 Digital
  • Sp 125 Passlight
    Sp 125 Passlight
  • Sp 125 Suspension
    Sp 125 Suspension
  • Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
    Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
  • Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
    Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
  • Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
    Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
  • Honda Livo Tail Light
    Honda Livo Tail Light
  • Honda Livo Speedometer
    Honda Livo Speedometer
  • Honda Livo Killswitch
    Honda Livo Killswitch
  • Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
    Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
  • Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
    Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
  • Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
    Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
  • Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
    Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
  • Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
    Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
  • Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
    Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
  • Honda Cd 110 Silent Start With Acg
    Honda Cd 110 Silent Start With Acg
  • Honda Cd 110 Start Stop Switch
    Honda Cd 110 Start Stop Switch
  • Honda Cd 110 Passing Switch
    Honda Cd 110 Passing Switch
  • 2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
    2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
  • 2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
    2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
  • Sports Red
    Sports Red
  • Honda Cb350 Rs Seating
    Honda Cb350 Rs Seating
  • Honda Cb350 Rs Fuel Tank
    Honda Cb350 Rs Fuel Tank
  • Honda Cb350 Rs Skid Plate
    Honda Cb350 Rs Skid Plate
x
Daimler Truck AG And The Volvo Group Complete Creation Of Fuel-Cell Joint Venture
Daimler Truck AG And The Volvo Group Complete Creation Of Fuel-Cell Joint Venture
Inside Ather Energy's Manufacturing Facility: 1 Scooter Built Every 4 Minutes
Inside Ather Energy's Manufacturing Facility: 1 Scooter Built Every 4 Minutes
All-New Suzuki Hayabusa Teased For India, Launch Soon
All-New Suzuki Hayabusa Teased For India, Launch Soon
Ola Electric Releases First Images Of Upcoming Electric Scooter
Ola Electric Releases First Images Of Upcoming Electric Scooter
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities