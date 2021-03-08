2022 Honda Grom Unveiled

Honda has unveiled an updated Honda Grom for 2022, with a range of updates which promises to make the iconic model even more fun to ride! Since its launch in 2014, Honda has sold more than 7,50,000 of the Grom mini-bikes worldwide, and it certainly has its own fan following, around the world. Now in its third generation, the 2022 Honda Grom is getting a makeover to increase its appeal and to make it even more fun to ride, provided it's sold in your geography, or country. Unfortunately for us though, the Grom is not offered on sale in India.

Honda has sold 7,50,000 Groms worldwide since the model was introduced in 2014

For 2022, the Grom gets a five-speed gearbox, which is likely to add more versatility. Previous models only came with a four-speed gearbox. The rear sprocket on the Grom has been increased from 34 teeth to 38 teeth, which is expected to improve acceleration from the get-go. The fuel tank capacity has also been increased on the 2022 model, with volume hiked from 5.5 litres to 6 litres. The seat has been flattened as well, to make riding the Grom for longer stints more comfortable than before.

2022 Honda Grom gets a 5-speed gearbox, more fuel tank capacity and other updates

The 2022 model also gets a LCD instrument console, which comes with more information, including a gear position indicator. On the Grom SP version, ABS is also offered, as well as a new Pearl White colour scheme with gold-accented wheels and forks. Additional colour options include Queen Bee Yellow, Matte Black Metallic and Candy Blue.

So, will the updated Honda Grom finally make it to India? We sure hope so. But considering the lacklustre response to such a model (remember the NAVI?), it's unlikely that Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will see a business case for manufacturing and launching the Grom in India.

