2021 Honda Grom Expected With Updated Engine: Report

The Honda Grom is not sold in India, but the 125 cc mini-bike is a popular model in some South East Asian markets, and also quite the rage in Europe.

  • Japanese publication Young Machine reports an updated Honda Grom
  • The new Honda Grom is likely to be launched for European markets
  • The Honda Grom is unlikely to be introduced in India

Honda's popular min-bike, the Honda MSX 125, or Honda Grom as it's also known, may be heading for a complete update for 2021. Japanese publication Young Machine reports that Honda's updated Grom for 2021 will not just feature a new design, but will also get significant mechanical updates, the first such update since the 125 cc mini-bike was launched in 2013. Young Machine has released an image of what looks like a race-prepped Grom that is clearly not based on the current model, and looks to have been also updated with the latest European emission regulations.

From the image, what is clear is that the engine has significantly changed, with a new clutch cover, which is now smooth, slimmer and positioned slightly differently. The frame also seems to be slightly different, as do the wheels, with different front brake disc design. The seat has also been changed from a stepped single seat to flat double seat. There are also likely to be some changes in the headlight design. The current Honda Grom wears two vertically split lights, but the new model seems to sport a design which is similar to the first generation model launched in 2013.

Young Machine also reports with authority that the new Honda Grom will be launched soon, and is likely to make its debut in Europe, maybe even as early as later this year. If the new, updated engine is introduced on the 2021 Honda Grom, it's quite likely that the same engine will also be carried over to the Honda Monkey 125. So far though, there's no word on Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) looking to introduce either the Honda Monkey or the Honda Grom in India. HMSI's last experiment with the made-in-India Honda NAVI failed to be much of a success, and had to be discontinued.

(Source: Young Machine)

