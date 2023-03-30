CFMoto Unveils Honda Grom-Rivalling Papio XO-1

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto has revealed the Papio XO-1! This is based on the brands existing mini-bike, the Papio ST-125. CFMoto is already creating motorcycles for every segment throughout the world. The mini-bike is aimed at the Honda Grom and Kawasaki Z125 globally. The Papio XO-1 should be good for beginners, it's also a fun machine to rip around town in for the experienced. The Papio XO-1 is a retro-styled motorcycle, unseen anywhere in the world making it distinct. The Papio XO-1 is powered by a 125cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine which pumps out 9.5 horsepower at 8,500 rpm, and 8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

While The Papio XO-1 performance may seem rather not that impressive, it is bound to impress with its style elements. The Small details such as the twin LED headlamps are symmetrical, but feature unusual bulb patterns with the right sporting an "X" design, which gives the bike a quirky first look, and forming the letters "X" and "O." For people who don't know, it means hugs and kisses. At the rear, the twin taillights are housed beneath a shutter, just above the centrally mounted exhaust at the back making it very retro and cool indeed.

The CFMoto Papio XO-1 retails at $1,561 in international markets. It's available in three colours - Nebula White, Fiery Red, and Moss Green. There's no word just yet as to when the cool-retro mini motorcycle will be sold in the global market, including the US and India where CF Moto has a major presence. The Papio XO-1 will rival the Benelli here in India as well which is set to introduce the TNT 135 in the Indian market. The Honda Navi could also target one day if it is set to come back to the Indian market. The rest of the manufacturers do not have any plans to launch any mini bikes.

The brand such as TVS and Bajaj already did this years ago when the country needed affordable mobility. The TVS still provides that with the XL100 but the Bajaj M80 and Sunny are long gone. Focus in the Indian market for scooters is squarely aimed to electrify it as soon as possible because it is a package that appeals the most right now to everyone. However, if The CF Motor Papio XO-1 has the option to electrify the platform then it could create a segment that would be really fun for newbie riders. The attempt is already in the right direction with the Papio XO-1.