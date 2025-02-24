CFMoto To Re-Enter India By Mid-2025

CFMoto, a Chinese two-wheeler brand, aims to re-enter the Indian market around mid-2025. The brand had previously tied up with Hyderabad-based AMW Motorcycles but had to eventually stop production as the vehicles weren't BS6 compliant. This time, however, the company seems to have tied up with a local partner, which will be disclosed shortly.





Since its last venture, the company has grown in size and technology, earning itself a place among the other adventure motorcycle brands in India. According to reports, CFMoto is expected to introduce two models—the 450MT, an adventure-based motorcycle, and the 675 SR-R, a faired motorcycle.

The 675 SR-R is a faired motorcycle powered by a 675 cc three-cylinder motor capable of producing 96.6 bhp and 70 Nm of peak torque. It has a rated top speed of 220 kmph and comes with a quick shifter and traction control that can be turned off.





Powering the 450MT is a 449.5 cc parallel-twin engine that puts out 43.58 bhp of max power and 44Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle rides on a 21-inch/18-inch wheels with 200 mm of suspension travel, and an accessible seat height of 800 mm. In the international market, where CFMoto competes with other brands like Royal Enfield and KTM, the 450MT is priced noticeably lower, which should suggest the brand is likely to launch their motorcycles in India at an interesting price point.