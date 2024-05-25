Login
CFMoto 500SR Voom Four-Cylinder Neo-Retro Sportbike Teased

The teaser gives a detailed look at the design language of the CFMoto 500SR Voom, which brings classic old-school styling with a modern four-cylinder heart.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 25, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The CFMoto 500SR Voom will positioned at the top of the SR range in the brand’s lineup
  • 500SR Voom stands out with its retro design language comprising round LED DRLs, bubble-styled fairing and more
  • CFMoto 500SR Voom is likely to remain specific to the Chinese market

Chinese motorcycle brand CFMoto has dropped the first teaser of the upcoming 500SR Voom, a new four-cylinder neo-retro motorcycle. The teaser gives a detailed look at the design language of the CFMoto 500SR Voom that brings classic old-school styling with a modern heart. The company, now 35 years into the business, will launch the 500SR Voom later this year in its home market. 

 

CF Moto 500 SR Voom Teaser 2

 

The CFMoto 500SR Voom will positioned at the top of the SR range but unlike the modern 450 range currently on sale in several markets, the upcoming 500SR Voom marks a new design direction. The twin circular LED DRLs with round headlamps exude a retro vibe from the 1980s. The bubble fairing nearly gives the bike a cafe racer vibe complete with the transparent flyscreen, bar-end mirrors, and a bulbous fuel tank. A perimeter frame underpins the bike.


CF Moto 500 SR Voom Teaser 3

 

The teaser also gives a glimpse at the modern TFT digital console with a tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS),  gear indicator, a classic tachometer layout, and more. Other hardware components likely include adjustable USD front forks, a steering damper, and twin disc brakes at the front with a single disc at the rear. The bike also gets an aluminium swingarm, while completing the look are the swept-up twin exhausts and round LED taillights. 


CF Moto 500 SR Voom Teaser 5

 

CFMoto is yet to announce full details of the 500SR Voom, but we expect the company to do so in the coming weeks. The bike is likely to be sold in China alone but could make it to other developed markets if the company sees fit. It will be competing against the Kawasaki ZX-4R, Honda CBR500R and the like in this space. 

# CFMoto# CFMoto Motorcycles# CFMoto 500SR Voom# CFMoto 500SR# Bikes# Two Wheelers
