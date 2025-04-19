CFMoto Rolls Out CFLite Sub-Brand: 250NK Lite, 250SR Lite, Dual 230 Introduced

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto has introduced a new sub-brand, CF Lite, aimed squarely at the affordable motorcycle market. The announcement was made at the Makina Moto Expo 2025, where three models were revealed under the new brand: the 250NK Lite, 250SR Lite, and Dual 230.

250NK Lite

The 250NK Lite is a pared-down version of the CFMoto 250NK. Despite sharing the same visual styling, it features more basic components. The motorcycle is equipped with a standard telescopic front fork, rear monoshock suspension, disc brakes at both ends, and an LCD instrument cluster. It is powered by a 249 cc liquid-cooled engine that produces 27 bhp and 22 Nm of torque, the same engine found in the standard 250NK.

250SR Lite

Also part of the lineup is the 250SR Lite, a fully faired sportbike that shares its platform and engine with the 250NK Lite. It features the same 249 cc liquid-cooled engine, making 27 bhp and 22 Nm of torque. Other equipment includes a conventional front fork, rear monoshock, clip-on handlebars, disc brakes, and an LCD display.

Dual 230

Completing the trio is the Dual 230, CFMoto’s take in the dual-purpose motorcycle segment. It comes with a 223 cc air-cooled, carburetted single-cylinder engine. The bike is equipped with a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel, disc brakes, a telescopic front fork, a rear monoshock, a digital display, and a halogen headlamp.

CFMoto is also preparing to re-enter the Indian market. The brand previously offered a few motorcycles, including naked and sport touring models, but struggled in terms of sales and also due to the BS6 norms. With a revised product strategy, CFMoto now plans to launch the 450MT, an adventure-touring motorcycle.