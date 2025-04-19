Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
CFMoto Rolls Out CFLite Sub-Brand: 250NK Lite, 250SR Lite, Dual 230 Introduced Skoda Kodiaq: Old vs New - What Has Changed?Porsche 911 GT3 Sets Nurburgring Lap Record For Fastest Manual CarSkoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement vs Sportline: Differences Explained2025 TVS Apache RR310 Launched At Rs 2.78 Lakh; Gets New Features And Livery
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Ownership Review2025 Skoda Kodiaq Review: Flagship SUV Gets Bigger, Bolder And More Powerful2025 Skoda Kodiaq Review: Flagship SUV Gets Bigger, Bolder And More Powerful
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Toyota bZ4XAston Martin DBXMahindra eKUV100Nissan JukeLamborghini Temerario
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Triumph Tiger Sport 800Yamaha YZF R7Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RBenelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

CFMoto Rolls Out CFLite Sub-Brand: 250NK Lite, 250SR Lite, Dual 230 Introduced

The CFLite brand was introduced at the Makina Moto Expo 2025 and aims to provide small-displacement motorcycles.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 19, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • CFMoto introduces new CFLite sub-brand
  • CFLite will offer small-capacity motorcycles
  • 250NK Lite and 250SR Lite get the same 249 cc engine

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto has introduced a new sub-brand, CF Lite, aimed squarely at the affordable motorcycle market. The announcement was made at the Makina Moto Expo 2025, where three models were revealed under the new brand: the 250NK Lite, 250SR Lite, and Dual 230.   

   

250NK Lite   CF Moto CF Lite 250 NK

The 250NK Lite is a pared-down version of the CFMoto 250NK. Despite sharing the same visual styling, it features more basic components. The motorcycle is equipped with a standard telescopic front fork, rear monoshock suspension, disc brakes at both ends, and an LCD instrument cluster. It is powered by a 249 cc liquid-cooled engine that produces 27 bhp and 22 Nm of torque, the same engine found in the standard 250NK.  

 

Also Read: CFMoto 450MT: Top 5 Highlights 

   

250SR Lite 

CF Moto CF Lite 250 SR

Also part of the lineup is the 250SR Lite, a fully faired sportbike that shares its platform and engine with the 250NK Lite. It features the same 249 cc liquid-cooled engine, making 27 bhp and 22 Nm of torque. Other equipment includes a conventional front fork, rear monoshock, clip-on handlebars, disc brakes, and an LCD display. 

 

Also Read: CFMoto To Re-Enter India By Mid-2025

   

Dual 230    CF Moto CFLITE Dual 230

Completing the trio is the Dual 230, CFMoto’s take in the dual-purpose motorcycle segment. It comes with a 223 cc air-cooled, carburetted single-cylinder engine. The bike is equipped with a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel, disc brakes, a telescopic front fork, a rear monoshock, a digital display, and a halogen headlamp. 

 

CFMoto is also preparing to re-enter the Indian market. The brand previously offered a few motorcycles, including naked and sport touring models, but struggled in terms of sales and also due to the BS6 norms. With a revised product strategy, CFMoto now plans to launch the 450MT, an adventure-touring motorcycle.

# CFMoto# CFMoto Motorcycles# CFLite# CFMoto CFLite# CFMoto Bikes# Bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Internationally, the CF 450MT and the 675 SR-R have received a positive response for their performance and capabilities
    CFMoto To Re-Enter India By Mid-2025
  • The CFMoto 800MT-X has a few bits in common with the KTM 790 Adventure, as a result of CFMoto’s partnership with KTM
    CFMoto 800MT-X Unveiled At EICMA 2024
  • The teaser gives a detailed look at the design language of the CFMoto 500SR Voom, which brings classic old-school styling with a modern four-cylinder heart.
    CFMoto 500SR Voom Four-Cylinder Neo-Retro Sportbike Teased
  • The new CFMoto 450SR S is a rival to the Aprilia RS 457, as well as the Kawasaki Ninja 500, KTM RC 390, Honda CBR500R and the like in the segment
    CFMoto 450SR S Launched In Europe To Rival New Aprilia RS 457
  • CFMoto revealed a new mid-size in-line triple engine at EICMA 2023 and now the specifications of the engine have been revealed.
    CFMoto’s New 675 Triple Engine Makes Over 100 bhp

Latest News

  • The CFLite brand was introduced at the Makina Moto Expo 2025 and aims to provide small-displacement motorcycles.
    CFMoto Rolls Out CFLite Sub-Brand: 250NK Lite, 250SR Lite, Dual 230 Introduced
  • We take a look at the key differences between the older and newer iterations of the Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq: Old vs New - What Has Changed?
  • Piloted by former motorsports driver Jörg Bergmeister, the car did a lap time of 6:56.294 minutes, over 9.5 seconds faster than the previous record-holder
    Porsche 911 GT3 Sets Nurburgring Lap Record For Fastest Manual Car
  • We take a look at the differences between the Sportline and Selection L&K (Laurin & Klement) variants of the all-new Kodiaq launched in India
    Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement vs Sportline: Differences Explained
  • Apart from the new Sepang Blue race replica livery, the flagship model now comes with launch control, cornering drag torque control, gen-2 race computer and 8-spoke alloy wheels
    2025 TVS Apache RR310 Launched At Rs 2.78 Lakh; Gets New Features And Livery
  • The e Vitara is Suzuki’s first dedicated electric SUV for global markets and will be Maruti Suzuki’s first ever EV for India.
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara To Get 10 Year Battery Warranty In Global Markets
  • Ultraviolette is offering the F77 Mach 2 Recon at a limited time introductory sticker price of 8,499 pounds on-road for all finalized pre-bookings on or before June 30, 2025
    Ultraviolette Forays Into UK Market; Announces Partnership With MotoMondo
  • The 2025 edition of the motorcycle arrives without any updates or changes and continues to be offered in a single black paint scheme.
    2025 Kawasaki Eliminator Prices Hiked By Rs 14,000: Now Priced At Rs 5.76 Lakh
  • Previews an off-road ready Genesis SUV that will arrive in a few years to lock horns with the likes of Land Rover Defender.
    Genesis X Gran Equator Concept Is A GV80 On Steroids
  • This is the second facelift that the S90 has received since it was introduced in 2016. Order books for the car will first open in China
    Volvo S90 Facelift Revealed; Gets Revamped Design, Larger Touchscreen
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • CFMoto Rolls Out CFLite Sub-Brand: 250NK Lite, 250SR Lite, Dual 230 Introduced