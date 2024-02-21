Login

CFMoto 450SR S Launched In Europe To Rival New Aprilia RS 457

The new CFMoto 450SR S is a rival to the Aprilia RS 457, as well as the Kawasaki Ninja 500, KTM RC 390, Honda CBR500R and the like in the segment
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 21, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The CFMoto 450SR S is targeted at A2 licence holders in Europe.
  • The 450SR S is powered by a 449.5 cc engine making 46.3 bhp.
  • The 450SR S comes with a TFT digital Instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.

Chinese two-wheeler giant CFMoto has launched the new 450SR S sportbike in Europe, as a sporty offering for A2 licence holders. The new CFMoto 450SR S is a rival to the Aprilia RS 457, as well as the Kawasaki Ninja 500, KTM RC 390, Honda CBR500R and the like in the segment. 

 

Also Read: CFMoto Ibex 450 Adventure Tourer Announced

The CFMoto 450SR S is powered by a 449.5 cc twin-cylinder engine with a 270-degree firing order. The motor produces 46.3 bhp and 39.5 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike comes with a single-sided swingarm, along with the MotoGP-style winglets on the fairing. 

The CFMoto 450SR S is underpinned by a chromium molybdenum steel trellis frame, which itself is a light 11 kg. The kerb weight stands at just 179 kg. In terms of cycle parts, the bike gets 37 mm USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. The bike gets an underbelly exhaust, much like the older KTMs. 

 

Also Read: CFMoto’s New 675 Triple Engine Makes Over 100 bhp


On the feature front, the 450SR S comes with a TFT digital Instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, twin LED headlamps with signature LED DRL, traction control and more. The bike also gets auto headlamp illumination, Emergency Braking (ESS) and more. 


 

  Latest News

