CFMoto 450SR S Launched In Europe To Rival New Aprilia RS 457

Chinese two-wheeler giant CFMoto has launched the new 450SR S sportbike in Europe, as a sporty offering for A2 licence holders. The new CFMoto 450SR S is a rival to the Aprilia RS 457, as well as the Kawasaki Ninja 500, KTM RC 390, Honda CBR500R and the like in the segment.

The CFMoto 450SR S is powered by a 449.5 cc twin-cylinder engine with a 270-degree firing order. The motor produces 46.3 bhp and 39.5 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike comes with a single-sided swingarm, along with the MotoGP-style winglets on the fairing.

The CFMoto 450SR S is underpinned by a chromium molybdenum steel trellis frame, which itself is a light 11 kg. The kerb weight stands at just 179 kg. In terms of cycle parts, the bike gets 37 mm USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. The bike gets an underbelly exhaust, much like the older KTMs.

On the feature front, the 450SR S comes with a TFT digital Instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, twin LED headlamps with signature LED DRL, traction control and more. The bike also gets auto headlamp illumination, Emergency Braking (ESS) and more.



