CFMoto Ibex 450 Adventure Tourer Announced

Chinese motorcycle brand CFMoto has unveiled its new 450 cc adventure tourer, the CFMoto Ibex 450, which will be launched in the US market. The Ibex 450 will be a 2025 model and will be launched later in 2024 in the US. It has the specs and kit which promises to be a very good off-road capable ADV that could well take the fight to the extremely capable Royal Enfield Himalayan in international markets. As of now, India availability remains doubtful, but yes, priced right, the Ibex 450 could offer a very good ADV alternative in the Indian market as well.

449 cc, parallel-twin engine makes 44 bhp, 44 Nm and comes with a 270-degree crank.

The Ibex 450 shares its engine with other CFMoto bikes like the 450SS sportbike, 450NK naked bike, and the upcoming 450CL-C cruiser.

However, the 450 cc parallel-twin engine been tweaked for adventure riding. CFMoto claims it delivers 44 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 44 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. Compared to its sportbike and naked bike counterparts, the Ibex 450's power kicks in 1,000 rpm lower in the rev range, though it sacrifices 6 bhp. However, it gains 5 Nm of torque, which kicks in 1,350 rpm lower. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and slipper clutch. It also features a 270-degree crank configuration and dual counter-balancers.

21-inch front wheel, 18-inch rear wheel are cross-spoke type with tubeless tyres.

The Ibex 450's frame is built with high-strength Chromoly steel, giving it both durability and a low centre of gravity. Plus, it's equipped with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke rims that are tubeless, making them tough and easy to fix if needed. The Ibex 450 also comes equipped with top-notch components like KYB suspension, J.Juan brakes, and Bosch ABS for optimal performance and safety. It also boasts a five-inch curved TFT display and over-the-air update capabilities to keep riders connected and in control. You'll have the option to choose between two colorways: Zephyr Blue and Tundra Grey.

200 mm of suspension travel looks good on paper, and the engine promises to be punchy enough for good off-road use.

The KYB suspension provides 200 mm of travel, the seat height remains manageable at 820 mm. According to CFMoto, the front suspension is fully customisable, and the rear monoshock can be adjusted for preload and rebound. For braking power, a radial-mount, four-piston J.Juan caliper grips a single 320 mm disc at the front, while there's a single-piston caliper paired with a 240 mm disc at the rear. Additionally, the Bosch ABS system can be deactivated at the rear with a switch mounted on the handlebar. With a claimed dry weight of 175 kg, the Ibex 450 certainly looks promising on the spec sheet, along with its engine performance, suspension and chassis.

As of now, there's no news of any India launch plans from CFMoto, but the Ibex 450 will be launched in India later this year, where it will go up squarely against the new Royal Enfield Himalayan.

The Ibex 450 comes with several standard features for enhanced riding experience, including an adjustable windscreen, full wrap-around handguards, an aluminium skid plate, foldable mirrors, a USB-C charging port, and LED lighting. It also features a slipper clutch to help smooth out gear changes. For now, the CFMoto Ibex 450 looks very promising indeed, and coming from KTM’s Chinese partner, it should be a well-engineered product as well. Of course, with its styling from KTM-owned Kiska Design, the Ibex 450 certainly looks the part. Considering the limited presence of CFMoto in India, it's uncertain if the Ibex 450 will be introduced in India.