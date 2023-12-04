CFMoto’s New 675 Triple Engine Makes Over 100 bhp

It was in March this year that Chinese two-wheeler manufacturer CFMoto filed a patent for its new 675 cc in-line triple engine platform and now, more details regarding the new engine have been revealed. The new motor is likely to power the CFMoto 675 SR, which is a road-biased sportbike and was showcased earlier this year at the Zhouzhou International Circuit in China.

The new engine displaces 675 cc and weighs in at 55 kg, which CFMoto says is lighter than other engines in the segment and makes use of forged Aluminium pistons. The engine is said to make over 100 bhp at 12,300 rpm and makes over 67 Nm at 8,250 rpm. The engine is also said to have a 0-100 kmph sprint time of three seconds. The engine will be paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

The 675 cc triple engine also reminds us of the old Triumph 675 cc motor that was deployed in the older models of the Street Triple and the Daytona 675. Coming to the CFMoto 675 SR, it will be the first model to get the new 675 engine and the company says that the motorcycle will have first class features when it comes to cycle parts, design and electronics, making it a machine for road and track. This is the first instance of CFMoto making a 3-cylinder engine and the company is likely to use the engine in multiple models, which we could see in 2024.