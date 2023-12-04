Login

CFMoto’s New 675 Triple Engine Makes Over 100 bhp

CFMoto revealed a new mid-size in-line triple engine at EICMA 2023 and now the specifications of the engine have been revealed.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 4, 2023

Highlights

  • More details revealed about new CFMoto 675 cc in-line triple engine
  • It will make over 100 bhp & 67 Nm
  • At 55 kg, it is lighter than most middleweight engines in the segment

It was in March this year that Chinese two-wheeler manufacturer CFMoto filed a patent for its new 675 cc in-line triple engine platform and now, more details regarding the new engine have been revealed. The new motor is likely to power the CFMoto 675 SR, which is a road-biased sportbike and was showcased earlier this year at the Zhouzhou International Circuit in China. 

 

Also Read: CFMoto Files Patent Application For New In-Line Triple Engine

The new engine displaces 675 cc and weighs in at 55 kg, which CFMoto says is lighter than other engines in the segment and makes use of forged Aluminium pistons. The engine is said to make over 100 bhp at 12,300 rpm and makes over 67 Nm at 8,250 rpm. The engine is also said to have a 0-100 kmph sprint time of three seconds. The engine will be paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

 

Also Read: CFMoto 450 MT Revealed At EICMA 2023

The 675 cc triple engine also reminds us of the old Triumph 675 cc motor that was deployed in the older models of the Street Triple and the Daytona 675. Coming to the CFMoto 675 SR, it will be the first model to get the new 675 engine and the company says that the motorcycle will have first class features when it comes to cycle parts, design and electronics, making it a machine for road and track. This is the first instance of CFMoto making a 3-cylinder engine and the company is likely to use the engine in multiple models, which we could see in 2024.  

CFMoto Unveils Neo-Retro CL-C Low Ride, CL-X Spirit Concepts
CFMoto Unveils Neo-Retro CL-C Low Ride, CL-X Spirit Concepts
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Both the models are powered by 450cc, twin-cylinder engines

EICMA 2023: List Of All Motorcycles And Scooters That Debuted At The Show
EICMA 2023: List Of All Motorcycles And Scooters That Debuted At The Show
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

25 days ago

Prominent motorcycle manufacturers showcased their latest offerings at this year's event in Milan, Italy.

EICMA 2023: CFMoto 450 MT Adventure Motorcycle Revealed
EICMA 2023: CFMoto 450 MT Adventure Motorcycle Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

26 days ago

CFMoto took the wraps off its new 450 cc adventure motorcycle, the 450 MT, at EICMA 2023.

CFMoto 700MT Unveiled For European Markets
CFMoto 700MT Unveiled For European Markets
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 months ago

The Chinese brand has announced the CFMoto 700MT to its latest touring range. The 700MT is a road-biased touring motorcycle with a claimed 66 bhp from its 693 cc engine.

CFMoto 800NK To Enter UK Markets In July
CFMoto 800NK To Enter UK Markets In July
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 months ago

Powered by the same motor that CFMoto manufactures and supplies to KTM for the 790 Duke, the 800NK is one interesting naked street bike

