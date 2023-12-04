CFMoto’s New 675 Triple Engine Makes Over 100 bhp
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 4, 2023
Highlights
- More details revealed about new CFMoto 675 cc in-line triple engine
- It will make over 100 bhp & 67 Nm
- At 55 kg, it is lighter than most middleweight engines in the segment
It was in March this year that Chinese two-wheeler manufacturer CFMoto filed a patent for its new 675 cc in-line triple engine platform and now, more details regarding the new engine have been revealed. The new motor is likely to power the CFMoto 675 SR, which is a road-biased sportbike and was showcased earlier this year at the Zhouzhou International Circuit in China.
Also Read: CFMoto Files Patent Application For New In-Line Triple Engine
The new engine displaces 675 cc and weighs in at 55 kg, which CFMoto says is lighter than other engines in the segment and makes use of forged Aluminium pistons. The engine is said to make over 100 bhp at 12,300 rpm and makes over 67 Nm at 8,250 rpm. The engine is also said to have a 0-100 kmph sprint time of three seconds. The engine will be paired to a 6-speed gearbox.
Also Read: CFMoto 450 MT Revealed At EICMA 2023
The 675 cc triple engine also reminds us of the old Triumph 675 cc motor that was deployed in the older models of the Street Triple and the Daytona 675. Coming to the CFMoto 675 SR, it will be the first model to get the new 675 engine and the company says that the motorcycle will have first class features when it comes to cycle parts, design and electronics, making it a machine for road and track. This is the first instance of CFMoto making a 3-cylinder engine and the company is likely to use the engine in multiple models, which we could see in 2024.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 48,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 31,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 9,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 46,630 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 9,800 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 32,400 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 72,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 85,500 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 72,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 36,800 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Popular CFMoto Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-13330 second ago
The ministry aims to introduce free medical treatment for injured accident victims in the next three to four months
-11710 second ago
Greaves Electric Mobility has collaborated with Kedia Organisation and is setting up its first dealership in Teku, Kathmandu
-10892 second ago
With the launch slated for 2024, the Lamborghini Urus PHEV was spotted testing at the gruelling Nurburgring race track.
-10495 second ago
The Urban SUV concept is the first in a line of 6 EVs, which the company says will be revealed toward the first half of 2024
-1619 second ago
India Kawasaki is all set to revive a popular motorcycle name at the upcoming India Bike Week 2023. Hint! It is likely to be a cruiser motorcycle, that was on sale in India many years ago.
1 hour ago
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 was gifted to the actor by her husband, Vignesh Shivan on her birthday
1 hour ago
Hyundai has presented the Ioniq 5 to Shah Rukh Khan to commemorate the 25-year-long association with the brand. It will be the first electric vehicle in his car collection.
3 hours ago
The recall, initiated due to concerns over the manufacturing of certain components, aims to inspect and replace the affected parts
20 hours ago
Prices for the Aprilia RS 457 could be announced at India Bike Week 2023, while deliveries are likely to begin from early 2024 onwards
21 hours ago
The Gemini battery utilises a unique dual-chemistry design that combines two distinct cell types to maximise efficiency and range
3 days ago
Both the models are powered by 450cc, twin-cylinder engines
25 days ago
Prominent motorcycle manufacturers showcased their latest offerings at this year's event in Milan, Italy.
26 days ago
CFMoto took the wraps off its new 450 cc adventure motorcycle, the 450 MT, at EICMA 2023.
4 months ago
The Chinese brand has announced the CFMoto 700MT to its latest touring range. The 700MT is a road-biased touring motorcycle with a claimed 66 bhp from its 693 cc engine.
5 months ago
Powered by the same motor that CFMoto manufactures and supplies to KTM for the 790 Duke, the 800NK is one interesting naked street bike