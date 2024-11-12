CFMoto 800MT-X Unveiled At EICMA 2024

CFMoto has unveiled the new 800MT-X adventure tourer at EICMA 2024. The latest addition to the CFMoto’s 800 MT range, this motorcycle has a few bits in common with the KTM 790 Adventure. This is due to the Chinese two-wheeler manufacturer’s partnership with KTM. Compared to the rest of the 800 MT range, the motorcycle gets a range of new cosmetic and feature updates.

The 800MT-X gets a few new styling cues over the rest of the 800 MT range

In terms of styling, the CFMoto 800MT-X retains many styling cues from the rest of the 800 MT range such as the angular headlamps, tall windshield, and the same tail section. The 800 MT-X also sports a raised front mudguard, a single-piece seat, and a redesigned fuel tank that is nearly reminiscent of the fuel tank on the KTM 790 Adventure.



The motorcycle gets a seven-inch vertical TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and Apple CarPlay connectivity. In terms of electronics, the motorcycle is offered with cruise control, cornering ABS, and adjustable traction control. The motorcycle has three riding modes: Sport, Rain, and Off-road. Customers can also opt for heated grips and a heated seat on the motorcycle.

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle’s suspension setup consists of a 48 mm upside-down front fork setup and a rear monoshock, both fully adjustable. The motorcycle rides on a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel. Braking duties are handled by twin 320 mm front discs and a 260 mm rear disc. The curb weight of the motorcycle stands at 220 kg.

The motorcycle is powered by a 799 cc parallel-twin engine

On the powertrain front, the CFMoto 800MT-X is equipped with a 799 cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 94 bhp and 87 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox aided by a bi-directional quickshifter.