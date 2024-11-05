EICMA 2024: 2025 Honda Transalp XL750 Showcased
By Janak Sorap
1 mins read
Published on November 5, 2024
Highlights
- 2025 Transalp XL750 unveiled
- Gets design and feature updates
- Remains mechanically the same
Honda has taken the wraps off the 2025 edition of the Transalp XL750 at the ongoing EICMA trade show in Milan. The motorcycle has been updated with minor design updates, new features and upgraded cycle parts. The 2025 Transalp XL750 is available in three new colour options Rose White, Graphite Black and Pearl Deep Mud Grey.
In terms of design, the Transalp XL750 now features an LED headlamp that draws inspiration from the Africa Twin and is flanked by a new windscreen above with a central duct to channel the air more effectively around the rider’s helmet. Next, the motorcycle is now equipped with a 5-inch colour TFT screen and switchgear that has been borrowed from the NX500. Notably, the instrumentation supports Bluetooth connectivity and has better customisation options compared to the one available on the latter.
As for cycle parts, Honda has reworked the suspension damping by making it slightly softer at the front and a tad bit firmer at the rear, all to further improve the ride quality. Braking hardware continues to be the same featuring a twin-disc setup at the front and a single disc at the rear. Powering the Honda Transalp XL750 is the same 755 cc parallel-twin motor that registers 90 bhp and 75 Nm mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
Honda 2Wheelers India currently retails the Transalp XL750 in India at a sticker price of Rs 10.99 lakh ex-showroom. It remains to be seen whether Honda decides to launch the 2025 edition here, but expect it to carry a premium over the current price tag.
