2025 Honda Livo Launched At Rs 83,080; Gets New Digital Instrument Cluster

Honda 2 Wheelers has launched the 2025 Livo in India with prices starting from Rs 83,080 (ex-showroom). The updated Livo is offered in two variants - Disc and Drum, and in three colour options - Pearl Igneous Black with Orange Stripes, Pearl Igneous Black with Blue Stripes and Pearl Siren Blue. The full prices are as follows:



Variant Price (ex-showroom) Drum Rs 83,080 Disc Rs 85,878





The 2025 Livo does get some feature updates as well. The motorcycle now gets a new full digital instrument cluster that aside from basic information also displays the selected gear, time, real time and average mileage and a distance to empty readout.



The Livo’s 109.51 cc, single-cylinder petrol engine too has been updated to meet OBD2B emission norms now. The unit continues to push out 8.68 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 9.30 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm and is paired with a 4-speed gearbox.