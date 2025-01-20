Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki eVXMahindra New BoleroMG CybersterBYD SeagullRenault Arkana
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160Norton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2025 Honda Livo Launched At Rs 83,080; Gets New Digital Instrument Cluster

The Livo has also been updated to meet OBD2B emission norms.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 20, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Livo is now OBD2B compliant
  • 109.51 cc engine continues to develop 8.68 bhp and 9.3 Nm
  • Gets a new full digital instrument cluster

Honda 2 Wheelers has launched the 2025 Livo in India with prices starting from Rs 83,080 (ex-showroom). The updated Livo is offered in two variants - Disc and Drum, and in three colour options -  Pearl Igneous Black with Orange Stripes, Pearl Igneous Black with Blue Stripes and Pearl Siren Blue. The full prices are as follows:
 

Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Honda Activa E: Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.17 Lakh
 

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
DrumRs 83,080
DiscRs 85,878

Honda Livo 1
 

The 2025 Livo does get some feature updates as well. The motorcycle now gets a new full digital instrument cluster that aside from basic information also displays the selected gear, time, real time and average mileage and a distance to empty readout.
 

Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Honda QC1 Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 90,000
 

The Livo’s 109.51 cc, single-cylinder petrol engine too has been updated to meet OBD2B emission norms now. The unit continues to push out 8.68 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 9.30 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm and is paired with a 4-speed gearbox.

# Honda# Honda Motorcycles# Honda Motorcycle & Scooter# Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI)# Honda 2 wheelers# Honda Livo# Bikes# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Initially, the all-electric sibling of Honda's best-selling scooter will be available in just three cities -- Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Honda Activa E: Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.17 Lakh
  • The Elevate has carved a name for itself the very popular C-SUV segment. Why is it making a mark and why should you consider it over the others? Let’s find out.
    Honda Elevate Review: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • Honda has stated that the production-spec versions of the models will go on sale in North America by 2026
    Honda 0 Saloon, 0 SUV EV Prototypes Showcased At CES 2025
  • After the Apex Edition launched around the festive season, the C-SUV will get a blacked-out treatment to attract more buyers
    Honda Elevate Black Edition To Be Launched Soon
  • The manufacturer also opened bookings for the electric two-wheelers in India, with the booking amount set at Rs 1000
    Honda Activa e: And QC1 Electric Scooters To Be Launched At 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Latest News

  • The Livo has also been updated to meet OBD2B emission norms.
    2025 Honda Livo Launched At Rs 83,080; Gets New Digital Instrument Cluster
  • Alongside showcasing its premium range of electric and ICE vehicles, MG also had a hybrid electric vehicle on display at its pavilion in the form of the new ZS HEV.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG ZS HEV (Astor Facelift) Makes India Debut
  • The VF 9 was unveiled alongside other models from VinFast such as the VF 6 and VF 7
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF 9 Electric SUV Showcased
  • Spearheading the new age Mahindra EVs are BE 6 and XEV 9E and both are out in the masses for the first time
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9E Make Public Debut At Auto Expo 2025
  • The new models benefit from an array of new features and updates to bring it up to date with its rivals
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: 2025 Tata Tiago Showcased
  • The Veyve Eva is offered in three variants and with three battery pack options. Buyers can also buy the vehicle outright or opt for a battery subscription model.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Solar-Powered Vayve Eva Electric Car Launched At Rs 3.25 Lakh
  • The MG 7 Trophy is the sportier version of the MG 7 sedan which has been on sale in global markets.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG 7 Trophy Four-Door Coupe Showcased In India
  • carandbike has learnt from sources that at least two new platforms, one on the 350-450 cc segment and the other, around 650 cc, are under development.
    Exclusive: Norton Motorcycles Working On Two New Platforms For India
  • While still in its concept phase, this will be the world’s first CNG-powered scooter if it goes into production
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: TVS Jupiter 125 CNG Unveiled
  • The John Cooper Works Pack adds sportier looks to the Cooper S hatchback though performance remains unchanged.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack Launched; Priced At Rs 55.90 Lakh
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • 2025 Honda Livo Launched At Rs 83,080; Gets New Digital Instrument Cluster
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved