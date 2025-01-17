Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Honda Activa E: Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.17 Lakh

Unveiled towards the end of 2024, the all-electric Honda Activa E: has been launched at Auto Expo 2025, at a starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched alongside the fixed-battery Honda QC1, the Activa E: is available in multiple variants, and buyers will be able to subscribe to a battery-swapping service by paying a monthly fee. The prices of the Activa e: are as follows:

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Activa e: Rs 1.17 lakh Activa e: Honda RoadSync Duo Rs 1.52 lakh

The Activa E: uses two swappable batteries that can be exchanged for charged ones at Honda’s e:swap battery stations. A smartphone app will enable users to locate nearby battery-swapping stations for the Activa E.

The Activa E: is equipped with a telescopic fork at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the rear. It runs on 12-inch alloy wheels, with a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. The scooter's seat height is 766 mm, ground clearance is 171 mm, and the wheelbase is 1310 mm, slightly longer than the engine-powered Activa.

The Activa E: is driven by a direct-drive permanent magnet motor producing 6 kW of power and 22 Nm of torque. Each battery has a capacity of 1.5 kWh, totalling 3 kWh. It offers three ride modes: Econ, Standard, and Sport. The scooter has a range of 102 km on a full charge, a top speed of 80 kmph, and can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 7.3 seconds. It weighs 119 kg, with the lower variant weighing 1 kg less.

The 7-inch TFT display provides various information, including navigation, call alerts, battery swap locations, vehicle health, and music controls. It features built-in GPS for tracking and updates. The lower variant includes a 5-inch TFT screen with fewer connected features.