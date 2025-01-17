Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Honda Activa E: Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.17 Lakh
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 17, 2025
Highlights
- Activa e: employs Honda's swappable Power Pack e: batteries.
- Comes with a warranty of three years/50,000 km.
- Top-spec model is fitted with a touchscreen dash.
Unveiled towards the end of 2024, the all-electric Honda Activa E: has been launched at Auto Expo 2025, at a starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched alongside the fixed-battery Honda QC1, the Activa E: is available in multiple variants, and buyers will be able to subscribe to a battery-swapping service by paying a monthly fee. The prices of the Activa e: are as follows:
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Activa e:
|Rs 1.17 lakh
|Activa e: Honda RoadSync Duo
|Rs 1.52 lakh
Also Read: Honda Activa e: And QC1 Electric Scooters Unveiled
The Activa E: uses two swappable batteries that can be exchanged for charged ones at Honda’s e:swap battery stations. A smartphone app will enable users to locate nearby battery-swapping stations for the Activa E.
The Activa E: is equipped with a telescopic fork at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the rear. It runs on 12-inch alloy wheels, with a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. The scooter's seat height is 766 mm, ground clearance is 171 mm, and the wheelbase is 1310 mm, slightly longer than the engine-powered Activa.
Also Read: 2025 Honda CB650R, Honda CBR650R Launched In India
The Activa E: is driven by a direct-drive permanent magnet motor producing 6 kW of power and 22 Nm of torque. Each battery has a capacity of 1.5 kWh, totalling 3 kWh. It offers three ride modes: Econ, Standard, and Sport. The scooter has a range of 102 km on a full charge, a top speed of 80 kmph, and can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 7.3 seconds. It weighs 119 kg, with the lower variant weighing 1 kg less.
The 7-inch TFT display provides various information, including navigation, call alerts, battery swap locations, vehicle health, and music controls. It features built-in GPS for tracking and updates. The lower variant includes a 5-inch TFT screen with fewer connected features.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Honda Models
- Honda CB Unicorn 160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.1 - 1.19 Lakh
- Honda Activa 6GEx-Showroom Price₹ 74,536 - 82,734
- Honda CB ShineEx-Showroom Price₹ 77,378 - 82,878
- Honda SP 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 85,131 - 90,567
- Honda DioEx-Showroom Price₹ 68,625 - 77,712
- Honda Activa 125 FIEx-Showroom Price₹ 94,422 - 97,146
- Honda CD 110 DreamEx-Showroom Price₹ 73,400
- Honda LivoEx-Showroom Price₹ 78,500 - 82,500
- Honda Hornet 2.0Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.39 - 1.4 Lakh
- Honda X-BladeEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.12 - 1.16 Lakh
- Honda GraziaEx-Showroom Price₹ 82,566 - 89,903
- Honda Gold WingEx-Showroom Price₹ 39.2 Lakh
- Honda CB 350 RSEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.15 - 2.18 Lakh
- Honda CBR 1000RREx-Showroom Price₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh
- Honda H Ness CB 350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.1 - 2.16 Lakh
- Honda CB300REx-Showroom Price₹ 2.4 Lakh
- Honda CB200XEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.45 - 1.46 Lakh
- Honda CB300FEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.7 Lakh
- Honda CB500XEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.87 Lakh
- Honda CBR650REx-Showroom Price₹ 9.35 Lakh
- Honda CB 650 REx-Showroom Price₹ 8.67 Lakh
- Honda CB1000R PlusEx-Showroom Price₹ 14.47 Lakh
- Honda CRF1100L Africa TwinEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.02 - 17.56 Lakh
- Honda Dio 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 83,400 - 92,300
- Honda CB350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2 - 2.18 Lakh
- Honda CB300F Flex FuelEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.7 Lakh
- Honda NX500Ex-Showroom Price₹ 5.9 Lakh
- Honda Shine 100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 64,900
- Honda SP 160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.19 - 1.23 Lakh
- Honda Activa eEx-Showroom Price₹ 1 - 1.2 Lakh
- Honda XL750 TransalpEx-Showroom Price₹ 11 Lakh