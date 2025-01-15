2025 Honda CB650R, Honda CBR650R Launched In India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the latest models of the Honda CB650R and Honda CBR650R middleweight sports motorcycles. With updated design and new features, the 2025 Honda CB650R has been priced at ₹ 9.20 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the 2025 Honda CBR650R has been priced at ₹ 9.99 lakh (Ex-showroom). Bookings for both these 650 cc Honda motorcycles are open, and deliveries in India will begin from February 2025, HMSI announced in a press statement.

2025 Honda CB650R priced at ₹ 9.20 lakh

Introducing the new premium motorcycles, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are delighted to introduce the latest editions of the CB650R and CBR650R for our customers in India. The premium motorcycle category in the country is experiencing remarkable growth, fueled by a rising demand for high-performance machines that offer a great combination of advanced technology and distinctive design. At HMSI, we remain committed to meeting these aspirations by bringing world-class products that cater to diverse riding preferences. We are confident that these motorcycles will set new benchmarks and elevate the premium motorcycling experience in India”.

At the heart of both motorcycles is a 649 cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine which produces 94 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. The engine comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a assist and slipper clutch which is said to ensure precise gearshifts. Both bikes also come with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which is Honda’s traction control system. Globally, both models are available with an E-Clutch system, but for India, Honda has introduced both bikes with a 6-speed manual transmission.

2025 Honda CBR650R priced at ₹ 9.99 lakh

Honda CBR650R

According to Honda, the CBR650R offers the perfect balance of power, precision and style, along with an exhilarating ride. With an aggressive design, featuring sharp, aerodynamic lines and a hunched-forward riding position, the new CBR650R gets updated aesthetics with a sharper and sportier design language in line with Honda’s flagship CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. With full-LED lighting, a TFT display and modern tech, including Honda’s RoadSync application, the Honda CBR650R is available in two colour options – Grand Prix Red and Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic.

Honda CB650R

The Honda CB650R follows Honda’s Neo Sports Cafe design philosophy, featuring a minimalistic approach with a new all-LED headlamp, sculpted fuel tank and exposed frame underscoring its naked street personality. The Honda CB650R is offered in two colour options – Candy Chromosphere and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

The CB650R features inverted Showa (SFF-BP) front fork for precise handling and a rear mono-shock with adjustable preload, ensuring a responsive and composed ride on varied surfaces. Braking duties are performed by dual radial-mounted 310 mm floating discs at the front and a 240 mm single disc at the rear, complemented by dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety. In terms of features, the new CB650R gets a 5.0-inch TFT full-colour crystal liquid display and is compatible with Press Release Honda RoadSync application that allows the rider to access functions such as calling and navigation by connecting the motorcycle and smartphone via Bluetooth.