Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraMaruti Suzuki eVXMG CybersterMahindra New BoleroBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2025 Honda CB650R, Honda CBR650R Launched In India

The 2025 Honda CB650R is priced at ₹ 9.20 lakh (Ex-showroom), while its full-faired sibling, the 2025 Honda CBR650R, has been priced at ₹ 9.99 lakh (Ex-showroom).
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 15, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda CBR650R launched at ₹ 9.99 lakh
  • Honda CB650R launched at ₹ 9.20 lakh
  • Bookings open; deliveries to begin in February 2025

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the latest models of the Honda CB650R and Honda CBR650R middleweight sports motorcycles. With updated design and new features, the 2025 Honda CB650R has been priced at ₹ 9.20 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the 2025 Honda CBR650R has been priced at ₹ 9.99 lakh (Ex-showroom). Bookings for both these 650 cc Honda motorcycles are open, and deliveries in India will begin from February 2025, HMSI announced in a press statement. 

 

Also Read: Honda Teases New CBR650R, CB650R

2025 Honda CB 650 R Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic m1

2025 Honda CB650R priced at ₹ 9.20 lakh

 

Introducing the new premium motorcycles, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are delighted to introduce the latest editions of the CB650R and CBR650R for our customers in India. The premium motorcycle category in the country is experiencing remarkable growth, fueled by a rising demand for high-performance machines that offer a great combination of advanced technology and distinctive design. At HMSI, we remain committed to meeting these aspirations by bringing world-class products that cater to diverse riding preferences. We are confident that these motorcycles will set new benchmarks and elevate the premium motorcycling experience in India”.  

 

At the heart of both motorcycles is a 649 cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine which produces 94 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. The engine comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a assist and slipper clutch which is said to ensure precise gearshifts. Both bikes also come with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which is Honda’s traction control system. Globally, both models are available with an E-Clutch system, but for India, Honda has introduced both bikes with a 6-speed manual transmission. 

 

2025 Honda CBR 650 R MAT GUNPOWDER BLACKMETALLIC m1

2025 Honda CBR650R priced at ₹ 9.99 lakh

 

Honda CBR650R 

 

According to Honda, the CBR650R offers the perfect balance of power, precision and style, along with an exhilarating ride. With an aggressive design, featuring sharp, aerodynamic lines and a hunched-forward riding position, the new CBR650R gets updated aesthetics with a sharper and sportier design language in line with Honda’s flagship CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. With full-LED lighting, a TFT display and modern tech, including Honda’s RoadSync application, the Honda CBR650R is available in two colour options – Grand Prix Red and Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic.  

 

2025 Honda CB 650 R CANDY CHROMOSPHERERED m1

Honda CB650R 

 

The Honda CB650R follows Honda’s Neo Sports Cafe design philosophy, featuring a minimalistic approach with a new all-LED headlamp, sculpted fuel tank and exposed frame underscoring its naked street personality. The Honda CB650R is offered in two colour options – Candy Chromosphere and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.  

 

2025 Honda CB 650 R m1

The CB650R features inverted Showa (SFF-BP) front fork for precise handling and a rear mono-shock with adjustable preload, ensuring a responsive and composed ride on varied surfaces. Braking duties are performed by dual radial-mounted 310 mm floating discs at the front and a 240 mm single disc at the rear, complemented by dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety. In terms of features, the new CB650R gets a 5.0-inch TFT full-colour crystal liquid display and is compatible with Press Release Honda RoadSync application that allows the rider to access functions such as calling and navigation by connecting the motorcycle and smartphone via Bluetooth.

# 2025 Honda CBR650R# 2025 Honda CB650R# 2025 Honda CBR650R India launch# 2025 Honda CBR650R price in India# 2025 Honda CB650R price in India# Bikes# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Updated inline four-cylinder middleweight Honda sports bikes expected to be launched soon in India.
    2025 Honda CB650R, Honda CBR650R India Launch Soon

Latest News

  • The Kylaq, Skoda’s first sub-4m SUV, scored a five-star safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection in the BNCAP crash tests
    Skoda Kylaq SUV Bags Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
  • The 2025 Honda CB650R is priced at ₹ 9.20 lakh (Ex-showroom), while its full-faired sibling, the 2025 Honda CBR650R, has been priced at ₹ 9.99 lakh (Ex-showroom).
    2025 Honda CB650R, Honda CBR650R Launched In India
  • Updated inline four-cylinder middleweight Honda sports bikes expected to be launched soon in India.
    2025 Honda CB650R, Honda CBR650R India Launch Soon
  • The Hero Destini 125 scooter is available in three variants and seven paint schemes.
    2025 Hero Destini 125 Launched In India At Rs 80,450
  • The newest variant of the Ampere Magnus has a higher 65 kmph top speed figure, and is equipped with a portable 2.3 kWh LFP battery
    Ampere Magnus Neo E-Scooter Launched In India At Rs 79,999
  • Unveiled at EICMA 2024, the Tuono 457 is the RS 457’s naked counterpart
    Aprilia Tuono 457 India Launch Confirmed For February 2025
  • The 3XO EV will replace the current XUV400 in Mahindra’s line-up.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Spied At Charging Station; Set To Replace XUV400
  • Launched in December 2023, the RS 457 was the first Aprilia motorcycle to be produced in India
    Aprilia RS 457 Price Hiked By Rs 10,000; Now Priced At Rs 4.20 Lakh
  • The Atto 2 is BYD’s latest product for the European market, which is smaller in size to the Atto 3 SUV
    BYD Atto 2: Five Things To Know About BYD’s Suzuki e-Vitara Rival
  • The new law aims to address road congestion, parking and air pollution issues in cities such as Mumbai and Pune
    Maharashtra May Soon Make 'Parking Certificate' Mandatory For New Car Registration: Report
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved