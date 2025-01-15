Login
2025 Honda CB650R, Honda CBR650R India Launch Soon

Updated inline four-cylinder middleweight Honda sports bikes expected to be launched soon in India.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 15, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda BigWing teases updated 650 cc models
  • Honda CBR650R, CB650R India launch soon
  • Both models powered by 649 cc, inline four-cylinder engine

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) looks all set to expand its premium motorcycle line-up under its BigWing dealership, with two middleweight sports bikes. Honda has teased what appears to be the updated Honda CBR650R, as well as its naked version, the Honda CB650R on social media, in what seems to be a confirmation that the Japanese brand is getting ready to launch these two models in India. Both bikes are expected to be displayed at the 2025 Auto Expo. 

 

2025 Honda CBR 650 R m2

Both bikes are powered by the same 649 cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine which puts out 94 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, but globally Honda also offers both models with an E-Clutch system, which is essentially a two-way quickshifter which negates the use of a clutch lever. Honda may introduce both models with the E-Clutch system in India as well. 

 

Other hardware is shared between both bikes as well, including a steel diamond frame, 41 mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston forks, as well as twin 310 mm brake rotors up front with a 240 mm single disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS, and traction control system.

 

2025 Honda CBR 650 R m3

The 2025 Honda CBR650R gets an updated aesthetics with a sharper and sportier design language in line with Honda’s flagship CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. Full-LED lighting, TFT display as well as a sporty Grand Prix Red colourway will make the CBR650R a desirable middleweight sports bike, along with what promises to be an entertaining inline four-cylinder engine. Once launched, we expect the CBR650R to be priced just under Rs. 10 lakh (Ex-showroom). 

 

2025 Honda CBR650R Images:
 

2025 Honda CBR 650 R m5
2025 Honda CBR 650 R m6
2025 Honda CBR 650 R m4
2025 Honda CBR 650 R m2
undefined

 

2025 Honda CB 650 R m1

The naked Honda CB650R promises similar performance but in a roadster format. The 2025 Honda CB650R also gets several updates over its predecessor, including a redesigned headlamp, tank extensions and sharper tail section. The CB650R will also come with a new TFT instrument console which will offer more features, including Bluetooth connectivity. The 2025 Honda CB650R is likely to be priced at around Rs. 9.5 lakh (Ex-showroom).

 

undefined

 

2025 Honda CB650R Images:

 

2025 Honda CB 650 R m3
2025 Honda CB 650 R m2
2025 Honda CB 650 R m5
2025 Honda CB 650 R m4
# 2025 Honda CBR650R# 2025 Honda CB650R# 2025 Honda CBR650R India launch# 2025 Honda CB650R India launch# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
