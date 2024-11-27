Honda Activa :e And QC1 Electric Scooters Unveiled; Bookings Open On January 1

After many years of waiting and anticipation, the day finally arrived. Honda 2Wheelers India has officially announced its venture into the Indian EV two-wheeler space with the unveiling of not one but two models. Say hello to the all-new Activa e: and QC1 electric scooters. The Activa e: comes with swappable battery tech, while the QC1 features a fixed battery. The Activa e: and QC1 are both available in five colourways to suit the preferences of buyers. Bookings for the e-scooters will begin from January 1, 2025, while delivery will begin from February. While the QC1 will be available across multiple dealerships across India, the Activa e: will initially be introduced in Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi.



Starting with the design, both scooters feature a futuristic styling, but at the same time, the flow of the lines is smooth across the body panels. Both e-scooters are very similar to each other in terms of design and seem to have taken design cues from the internal combustion Activa on a few parameters. The e-scooters are equipped with LED lighting all-around, body-coloured rear view mirrors, a flat floorboard, an all-digital display, a contoured long and wide seat, a front storage compartment with a C-type charging port, smart key and more.





In terms of the architecture, the Activa e: is designed with a swappable battery configuration consisting of two battery packs that can be swapped with a fully-charged one through Honda’s e:swap battery stations. Meanwhile, the QC1 features a fixed battery architecture with a portable charger that can be used by the user to charge the scooter at home, workplace or at a charging station. With the help of the dedicated app, users can easily access the battery swapping networks in their vicinity for the Activa:e or charging stations for the QC1. While the QC1 offers 26 litres of underseat storage that can accommodate a half-face helmet and a few more items, the Activa e: has limited underseat storage space after inserting both the batteries in the provided slots.

The battery packs have been designed to withstand shock or impact thanks to their shockproof construction, thermal management for limiting degradation, in-built clip to manage its working, and malfunction prevention from EM waves.

The 7-inch TFT instrumentation unit on the Activa:e is packed with lots of information for the user and is equipped with navigation, call alerts, battery swap locations, vehicle health diagnosis, music controls and more. The system comes with a built-in GPS for seamless tracking and navigation updates. The lower variant features a smaller 5-inch TFT screen with limited smart connected features. Meanwhile, the QC1 comes with a 5-inch LCD with a simpler system yet complete with all the necessary information for the user.



Coming to the powertrain, the Activa e: is powered by a direct drive PMSM motor with 6kW power output and peak torque of 22 Nm, while the battery pack is 1.5 kWh each, providing a total battery output of 3 kWh. The scooter comes with three riding modes - Econ, Standard and Sport. In terms of performance and range, the Activa e: is rated to offer a range of 102 km on a full charge, a rated top speed of 80 kmph, and a 0-40 kmph acceleration in 7.3 seconds. The scooter has a kerb weight of 119 kg, while the lower variant weighs a kilogram less.

In the case of the QC1, the e-scooter is powered by an in-wheel electric motor with a peak power rating of 1.8 kW and peak torque of 77 Nm mated to a fixed 1.5 kWh battery pack, which is capable of returning a range of 80 kilometres. The scooter comes with two ride modes Econ and Standard. Top speed is rated at 50 kmph. The QC1 has a rated charging time of 4 hours and 30 minutes to achieve 80 per cent charge.



The Activa :e comes with a telescopic fork set for the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The e-scooter rides on 12-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, while braking duties are handled by a disc brake up front and a drum brake for the rear. In terms of dimensions, the Activa:e has a seat height of 766 mm, ground clearance of 171 mm and wheelbase of 1310 mm which is slightly longer than the engine-powered Activa.

The QC1 is also suspended by a telescopic fork setup and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is handled by drum brakes at both ends, with no disc brake option. The scooter rides on 12-10 inch alloy wheel setup. the seat height is set at 769 mm, while kerb weight stands at about 90 kilograms.