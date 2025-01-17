Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Honda QC1 Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 90,000

Along with the launch of the Activa e:, Honda 2Wheelers India has launched the lower-spec QC1 electric scooter at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The scooter has been launched at a sticker price of Rs 90,000 ex-showroom, with deliveries to commence from February. Initially, the scooter will only be available in just six cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh. Bookings for the electric scooter are now open in these cities requiring a token amount of Rs 1,000.



The QC1 is powered by an in-wheel electric motor with a peak power output of 1.8 kW and a peak torque of 77 Nm. The QC1 gets a fixed 1.5 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of 80 kilometres. The scooter comes with two ride modes Econ and Standard. Top speed is rated at 50 kmph. The QC1 has a rated charging time of 4 hours and 30 minutes to achieve 80 per cent charge.

The Honda QC1 will be offered in five colours - Pearl Serenity Blue, Pearl Misty White, Matt Foggy Silver Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, and Pearl Shallow Blue.

On the feature front, the OC1 comes with a 5-inch LCD display, all-LED lighting, a C-type charging port, and a smart key. The QC1 offers 26 litres of underseat storage that can accommodate a half-face helmet and a few more items.

