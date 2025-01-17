2025 Bharat Mobility Expo: Hero Xpulse 210 Launched At Rs 1.76 Lakh

Hero MotoCorp has given the popular Xpulse 200 an update by launching the new Xpulse 210 at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo in Delhi. The entry-level adventure bike has been launched at a sticker price of Rs 1.76 lakh, ex-showroom. Offered in four colour options and two variants, the motorcycle now gets a slightly larger powertrain, revised design and electronics update.



The new Xpulse 210 mostly retains its familiar silhouette but features a range of fresh styling cues for a renewed look. The front mudguard is revised and appears sharper than before, while the round LED headlamp, a signature design element of the Xpulse, remains intact. The motorcycle sports wider fuel tank covers and a taller windscreen, giving it a more commanding presence. At the rear, it showcases a more compact exhaust setup and a brand-new tail lamp.



Additionally, the Xpulse now packs a 4.2-inch TFT display instead of the LCD unit that is equipped with smartphone connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation.



In terms of cycle parts, the Xpulse features a long-travel telescopic fork setup at the front and a rear monoshock setup. The front suspension offers 210 mm of travel, while the rear provides 205 mm. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, supported by a switchable ABS system with multiple modes. The motorcycle rides on a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel, with a kerb weight of 170 kg.

On the powertrain front, the Xpulse uses a 210 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC 4V engine that delivers a peak power output of 24 bhp and a peak torque of 20.7 Nm. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and features an assist and slipper clutch for smoother operation.