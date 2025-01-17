Login
2025 Bharat Mobility Expo: Hero Xpulse 210 Launched At Rs 1.76 Lakh

Arriving with a revamped design the new Xpulse 210 gets a larger motor, updated electronics and more.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 17, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Powered by Karizma XMR 210 cc mill
  • Gets updated design and features
  • Packs a 4.2-inch TFT display

Hero MotoCorp has given the popular Xpulse 200 an update by launching the new Xpulse 210 at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo in Delhi. The entry-level adventure bike has been launched at a sticker price of Rs 1.76 lakh, ex-showroom. Offered in four colour options and two variants, the motorcycle now gets a slightly larger powertrain, revised design and electronics update.
 Hero Xpulse 210 1

The new Xpulse 210 mostly retains its familiar silhouette but features a range of fresh styling cues for a renewed look. The front mudguard is revised and appears sharper than before, while the round LED headlamp, a signature design element of the Xpulse, remains intact. The motorcycle sports wider fuel tank covers and a taller windscreen, giving it a more commanding presence. At the rear, it showcases a more compact exhaust setup and a brand-new tail lamp. 
 

Additionally, the Xpulse now packs a 4.2-inch TFT display instead of the LCD unit that is equipped with smartphone connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation.
 

In terms of cycle parts, the Xpulse features a long-travel telescopic fork setup at the front and a rear monoshock setup. The front suspension offers 210 mm of travel, while the rear provides 205 mm. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, supported by a switchable ABS system with multiple modes. The motorcycle rides on a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel, with a kerb weight of 170 kg.

Hero Xpulse 210

On the powertrain front, the Xpulse uses a 210 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC 4V engine that delivers a peak power output of 24 bhp and a peak torque of 20.7 Nm. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and features an assist and slipper clutch for smoother operation.

