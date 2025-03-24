Login
Sell Car

Hero Xpulse 210 And Xtreme 250R Bookings Open

While the Xpulse 210 is a more capable version of the Xpulse 200, the Xtreme 250R is the newest entrant in Hero’s Xtreme portfolio.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 24, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Xpulse 210 is available in two variants and total of four colourways
  • Xtreme 250R is offered in a single variant and three liveries
  • Deliveries of both the motorcycles will begin soon

Hero MotoCorp has launched the all-new Xtreme 250R and the Xpulse 210 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo this January at Rs 1.8 lakh and 1.76 lakh (both ex-showroom), respectively. We recently spent some time with both motorcycles, and you can check out the first ride reviews in the links below. Having said that, Hero has commenced bookings for the new machines in India at a refundable amount of Rs 10,000. As for deliveries, they are expected to commence shortly.

 

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 250R First Ride Review: Razor Cut

 

The Xtreme 250R is Hero’s newest all-new motorcycle that marks its entry in the quarter-litre segment. Based on the Xtunt 2.5R concept bike, the Xtreme 250R is a sport-naked offering and is currently the flagship motorcycle in the Xtreme portfolio. The bike features full LED lighting, sharp and intimidating design, commanding and direct riding stance, connected features and more. 

 

Hero Xtreme 250 R Web 10

The motorcycle is bult around a steel trellis frame, suspended by USDs up front and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear. It employs disc brakes at both ends and comes with two ABS modes. Powering it a 249 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC mill registering 29.6 bhp and 25 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Hero offers the Xtreme 250R in one variant and a total of three colour options.

 

Competition-wise, the Xtreme 250R goes up against the Suzuki Gixxer 250, Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and the KTM Duke 250.

 

Also Read: Hero XPulse 210 First Ride Review: Bigger, Better & More Fun!

 

Next, moving to the adventure side of things, the Xpulse 210 is the subsequent successor to the Xpulse 200. Apart from maintaining the essence of the Xpulse 200, the all-new Xpulse 210 is a new motorcycle from wheel-to-wheel. It packs a new semi-double downtube chassis, motor from the Karizma XMR, upgraded cycle parts, new features and an evolved design.

 

Hero Xpulse 210 image 2

 

The 210 cc single-cylinder mill runs a different engine map and optimised valve timings and is tuned to deliver a max power output of 24.3 bhp and 20.7 Nm of peak power. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle rides on 41 mm telescopic fork setup and a link-type monoshock. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends and features three ABS modes.

 

Hero offers the Xpulse 210 in two variants – Base and Pro, with prices ranging from Rs 1.76 lakh and Rs 1.86 lakh, respectively. Notably, for existing owners of the Xpulse 200, they only need to pay Rs 7,000 for booking the new Xpulse 210.

Popular Hero Models