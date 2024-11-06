Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Launched In Europe At EUR 9,990

Ultraviolette has launched its F77 Mach 2 electric motorcycle in the European market at EICMA 2024. Solely offered in its Recon variant, the F77 is priced at EUR 9,990 (Rs 9.02 lakh), significantly more expensive than in India. For reference, the Recon variant can be had for Rs 3.99 lakh in the Indian market. The motorcycle can be ridden by all motorcycle license holders including A1 and A2 license holders. The first shipments of the motorcycle will be headed to Turkey and Germany.

Narayan Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO of Ultraviolette, added, “Ultraviolette is on a journey to create an extensive lineup of electric vehicles that cater to a global audience. The F77 MACH 2, F99 Racing Platform, and Concept X are all part of our vision to build an electric future that offers riders more choices that harmoniously bring together performance and design. Today’s showcase at EICMA is yet another statement of our commitment to constantly innovate and disrupt the status quo.”

The F77 Mach 2 is powered by a 30 kW electric motor

The Recon variant of the F77 Mach 2 is equipped with a 10.3 kWh battery pack that powers a 30 kW electric motor (40.23 bhp, 100 Nm). The motorcycle has a top speed of 155 kmph and can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 7.7 seconds. The F77 Mach 2 has an IDC range figure of 323 km on a full charge.

At EICMA 2024, Ultraviolette also unveiled the Concept X prototype, based on the F77 Mach 2. This is an adventure tourer-like version of the F77 with styling elements such as a yellow-tinted headlamp, a new windscreen, a thicker golden USD fork, and a short beak. The battery pack section gets a protector which also acts as a mount for the auxiliary lights.



In Europe, the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 will rival offerings from the likes of Zero, Energica, Stark, CAKE, and Silence.



