Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Launched In Europe At EUR 9,990

The European prices for the F77 Mach 2 was revealed at the EICMA 2024 trade show in Milan
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ultraviolette has launched the F77 Mach 2 in Europe.
  • Prices were revealed at EICMA 2024.
  • Priced at EUR 9,990 (Rs 9.02 lakh).

Ultraviolette has launched its F77 Mach 2 electric motorcycle in the European market at EICMA 2024. Solely offered in its Recon variant, the F77 is priced at EUR 9,990 (Rs 9.02 lakh), significantly more expensive than in India. For reference, the Recon variant can be had for Rs 3.99 lakh in the Indian market. The motorcycle can be ridden by all motorcycle license holders including A1 and A2 license holders. The first shipments of the motorcycle will be headed to Turkey and Germany.

 

Also ReadUltraviolette F77 Mach 2 Review
 


Narayan Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO of Ultraviolette, added, “Ultraviolette is on a journey to create an extensive lineup of electric vehicles that cater to a global audience. The F77 MACH 2, F99 Racing Platform, and Concept X are all part of our vision to build an electric future that offers riders more choices that harmoniously bring together performance and design. Today’s showcase at EICMA is yet another statement of our commitment to constantly innovate and disrupt the status quo.”

 

Also ReadEICMA 2024: Ultraviolette Concept X Showcased
 Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Launched In Europe At EUR 9 990 1

The F77 Mach 2 is powered by a 30 kW electric motor

 

The Recon variant of the F77 Mach 2 is equipped with a 10.3 kWh battery pack that powers a 30 kW electric motor (40.23 bhp, 100 Nm). The motorcycle has a top speed of 155 kmph and can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 7.7 seconds. The F77 Mach 2 has an IDC range figure of 323 km on a full charge. 

 

Also Read2024 Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.99 Lakh
 

At EICMA 2024, Ultraviolette also unveiled the Concept X prototype, based on the F77 Mach 2. This is an adventure tourer-like version of the F77 with styling elements such as a yellow-tinted headlamp, a new windscreen, a thicker golden USD fork, and a short beak. The battery pack section gets a protector which also acts as a mount for the auxiliary lights.


 In Europe, the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 will rival offerings from the likes of Zero, Energica, Stark, CAKE, and Silence.


 

# Ultraviolette F77# Ultraviolette Automotive# Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle# Ultraviolette# Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 review# Ultraviolette Europe# Ultraviolette F77 Price In Europr# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Electric Two-wheelers# EICMA
