2024 Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.99 Lakh

Nearly a year and a half after the launch of the F77, Ultraviolette is back with a bunch of updates for India’s fastest electric motorcycle. The 2024 Ultraviolette F77 has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs. 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 1,000 customers/deliveries. The F77 Mach 2 Recon is priced at Rs. 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The F77 Mach 2 gets a 27 kW motor and a 7.1 kWh battery while the Mach 2 Recon gets a bigger 30 kW motor and a bigger 10.3 kWh unit.

Pre-bookings for the motorcycle begin today for an amount of Rs. 5,000. The motorcycle will be offered in two variants – Mach 2 and Mach 2 Recon, with the former having an IDC range of 211 km, while the latter will have a range of 323 km. Deliveries of the electric motorcycle will begin in May 2024.

The motorcycle continues to get the same design as before, but there are a few subtle changes like the lid on the charging port is now made of Aluminium, the rear monoshock is painted in different colours and the colour on the front fork gets new graphics as well. F77 Mach 2 will be available in three versions - Stealth, Laser and Airstrike. Each version will have three colour options. Stealth has Asteroid Grey, Cosmic Black and Stealth Grey; Laser has Turbo Red, Afterburner Yellow and Plasma Red; Airstrike has Lightning Blue, Stellar White and Supersonic Silver, for a total of nine new colourways.

In terms of new features, the EV now gets 10 levels of regen on the Recon model, while the F77 Mach 2 gets only three levels. Then, there is dynamic stability control which works in tandem with the ABS and regen to provide better stopping power. The updated F77 also gets a three-step traction control which are T1 (Sport/Track), T2 (City/Street) and T3 (Rain/Ice), with T3 having maximum intervention. Traction control can be switched off completely as well. Other feature updates include – hill hold, tyre pressure monitoring system, display themes, charge limits, on-board navigation and so on.

The motorcycle does the 0-100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds, has a top speed of 155 kmph. It gets a peak torque output of 100 Nm, right from the word go and can pull a payload of up to 15,000 kg.

The EV gets a warranty of 800,000 km/8 years on the battery and drivetrain with the UV Care Max program.